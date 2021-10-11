CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions being invested in new battery R&D, in this week’s R&D Power Index

By Tim Studt
rdworldonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending October 8, 2021, closed at 5,400.76 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 1.75% (or 92.64 basis points) from the week ending October 1, 2021. The stock of 16 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.10% (Volkswagen AG) to 12.01% (Alibaba). The stock of 9 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.07% (IBM) to -3.78% (Facebook and Bristol-Myers Squibb).

www.rdworldonline.com

Detroit carmaker GM to open battery cell R&D centre by mid-2022 to trim EV costs

General Motor Co., the United States’ largest conventional automaker headquartered in the suburbs of Detroit, had issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the carmaker, which is expected to invest a gargantuan $35 billion over next three years in an e-vehicle push, would launch a battery cell development centre in the Southeast of Michigan aimed at lassoing down costs of e-vehicles while spanning driving ranges of new e-vehicle models having had lithium ion alongside solid-state batteries.
Redmond-based battery maker raises $16M, eyes new R&D facility

Redmond-based battery maker BrightVolt on Wednesday announced it raised $16 million in a Series B round. A BrightVolt spokesperson said the company has over 15 employees right now but plans to grow to over 25 in a year. The company is also looking to add a new research, development and manufacturing facility and is "discussing with various states for support," according to the spokesperson.
AI powered and now publicly traded, Exscientia adds $464M to fuel drug R&D

The artificial intelligence technology of Exscientia has yielded drug candidates for large companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi. But the company also wants to develop its own drugs, including new antivirals for the next potential pandemic. Exscientia’s stock market debut raised $464.7 million to support those efforts. The...
Microsoft to Double its R&D Workforce in Israel

The U.S. tech giant Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it is more than doubling the number of R&D employees in Israel from 2,000 to 4,500 over the next four years. The company continues to grow its Israeli presence and is opening five new offices, reported the Israeli business daily Globes.
GM battery R&D center to open in 2022

General Motors on Tuesday announced plans to open an expansive battery research and development center at its sprawling Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. The new battery lab will be called the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, after former GM executive Bill Wallace, who led numerous battery projects, including development of the batteries that went into the Chevrolet Volt and Bolt EV.
Ventyx Biosciences sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $804 million

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory disease treatments looks to raise up to $132.8 million. The company is offering 7.81 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. With about 47.27 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing would value Ventyx at up to about $803.6 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VTYX." Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are the lead underwriters. The company recorded at net loss of $53.2 million on no revenue for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $4.3 million on no revenue in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 9.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has edged up 1.8%.
A $200 billion money manager on why every stock market investor should be ready to go to cash

Market volatility is up and valuations in the S&P 500 may tempt stock investors to go to cash, especially if Q3 earnings disappoint. For most investors, it should not be a binary decision between being in stocks or out, according to Ashbel Williams, who recently retired as head of the roughly $200 billion investment portfolio for the Florida State Board of Administration.
Osaka Gas sets up carbon neutral tech R&D hub

Through the carbon-neutral research hub (CNRH) the company will accelerate research and development aimed at realising carbon neutrality by 2050. Japanese utility Osaka Gas has established a carbon-neutral technology research ... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢...
Honor Closes $370M in Financing, Plans to Triple Home Care R&D Investment

Honor is back in the spotlight in a big way, just two months after it announced its industry-shaping acquisition of Home Instead. The San Francisco-based company announced Tuesday it has raised $70 million in Series E funding, in addition to securing $300 million in debt financing. Honor has earmarked the funds to further invest in its operations, technology capabilities and its ongoing expansion across the Home Instead network.
TurtleTree opens R&D center in California accelerating path to market for cell-based milk

TurtleTree, a biotech company using cell-based technologies to create dairy ingredients, has opened a new US-based research facility in Sacramento, California, accelerating its commercialization plans to bring its cell-based milk and dairy ingredients to consumer markets. "This marks a significant stride towards the production of consumer-ready milk and dairy, reaffirming...
