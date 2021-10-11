Billions being invested in new battery R&D, in this week’s R&D Power Index
The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending October 8, 2021, closed at 5,400.76 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 1.75% (or 92.64 basis points) from the week ending October 1, 2021. The stock of 16 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.10% (Volkswagen AG) to 12.01% (Alibaba). The stock of 9 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.07% (IBM) to -3.78% (Facebook and Bristol-Myers Squibb).www.rdworldonline.com
