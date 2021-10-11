CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is brimming with goodness, subscribe now! #CircuitPython #Python @CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekly Python on Microcontrollers newsletter –all the latest news in one place!. The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is the place for the latest news involving Python on hardware. It arrives Tuesday morning with all the week’s happenings. Catch all the weekly news on Python for Microcontrollers with adafruitdaily.com. This...

blog.adafruit.com

