Python topples C and Java as the #1 language on the latest TIOBE index #Python

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than 20 years, the TIOBE programming languages index has a new leader of the pack: the Python programming language. The long-standing hegemony of Java and C is over. Python, which started as a simple scripting language, as an alternative to Perl, has become mature. Its ease of learning, its huge amount of libraries, and its widespread use in all kinds of domains, has made it the most popular programming language of today.

blog.adafruit.com

#Java#Programming Language#C#Tiobe#Yahoo#Wikipedia#Baidu
adafruit.com

Statistics on the Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter for 2021 Q3 #Python #CircuitPython #MicroPython @Adafruit

Seeing that some email newsletters are providing numbers as to their subscription and effectiveness rates, Adafruit presents the same for the Python on Microcontrollers newsletter, delivered every Tuesday. Growth is steady and took an upturn past quarter. The latest quarter saw strong user interaction with the content. The subscriber base...
COMPUTERS
