Python topples C and Java as the #1 language on the latest TIOBE index #Python
For the first time in more than 20 years, the TIOBE programming languages index has a new leader of the pack: the Python programming language. The long-standing hegemony of Java and C is over. Python, which started as a simple scripting language, as an alternative to Perl, has become mature. Its ease of learning, its huge amount of libraries, and its widespread use in all kinds of domains, has made it the most popular programming language of today.blog.adafruit.com
