Python topples C and Java as the #1 language on the latest TIOBE index #Python

Python is super powerful and easy to use, and tests are not an exception. The MagicMock Object Library is so different, compared to the other libraries I used before, that I took some time to write a Gist to help people understand how it works. There’s no need to use a specification/interface, as you would need for Mockito. The Gist below shows different test classes for each different functionality/possibility: TestSimple. Uses “non-defined” methods from a Magic.Mock.instance. TestReturnValue. Uses the return_value field for returning custom values.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO