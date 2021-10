In their final tuneup before the regular season the Chicago Bulls were able to pull away late from the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center to win 118-105 and complete a prefect 4-0 preseason campaign. It was a 100-99 lead for the visiting team with 5 minutes to go before a reserve lineup led by Alex Caruso went on a 19-5 run to close the game. It wasn’t the most dominant performance we saw from the Bulls this preseason but it was enough to get the victory.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO