U.N. panel says it can't rule on climate case brought by Greta Thunberg

By Emma Farge
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks as she joins students holding a Fridays for Future climate strike while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

GENEVA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A U.N. panel said on Monday it could not immediately rule on a complaint by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and others that state inaction on climate change violates children's rights, adding they should have taken the case to national courts first.

The complaint was filed with the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2019 and the 18-member panel has been conducting hearings and deliberating since.

The 15 activists, aged between eight and 17 at the time, had argued that France, Turkey, Brazil, Germany and Argentina had known about the risk of climate change for decades but failed to curb their carbon emissions.

The case is one of a growing number of climate litigation cases that invoke human rights and is seen as setting an important precedent.

The committee, made up of 18 independent human rights experts, concluded that a "sufficient causal link" had been established between the significant harm allegedly suffered by the children and the acts or omissions of the five states.

However, it accepted the arguments of the five countries that the children should have tried to bring cases to their national courts first. It was not immediately clear if the petitioners would now do so.

"You were successful on some aspects but not on others," the committee told the youth activists in a letter, in which it saluted their "courage and determination".

"We hope that you will be empowered by the positive aspects of this decision, and that you will continue to act in your own countries and regions and internationally to fight for justice on climate change," it said.

One important detail of the ruling was that the committee found that it can deal with cases even if the harmful effects of one country's emissions are felt by children in another country.

Ramin Pejan, a senior attorney with Earthjustice which helped bring the case, said he was "disappointed" with the committee's decision on admissibility.

But Margaretha Wewerinke, an international lawyer focused on environmental justice, said the case had "broken new ground in climate litigation and will no doubt inform future efforts to protect rights against climate change".

The activists come from 12 countries: Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Palau, Marshall Islands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia and the United States.

The committee monitors the adherence of state parties to a 1989 convention which declared the unassailable civil, economic, political and cultural rights of children. The convention has 196 state parties.

A smaller number of countries, 48, have agreed to a protocol allowing children to seek redress under the convention and these include the five countries that are respondents in the case.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 88

Wm S
3d ago

Climate on earth has been changing for eons, before humans existed. Look at the geological record. Clean air YES Climate interference NO.

Reply(41)
21
Peggy Denson
3d ago

That child is being abused! It is so sad to know any parent would mental abuse a child for political purposes! She has been told that the world she is in want continue. Imagine her horror! She doesn’t know any better. It like the movie water boy! Mama says! And she believes it because her parents told her! Why until she finds out that they have lied to her. Then she will know that they mentally tortured her for most likely profit!

Reply(1)
10
real story
3d ago

Put that kid in a mental health ward, her parents are the ones who made her who she is today, lock them in their with her

Reply(2)
26
The Independent

Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement says that fighting with Morocco will continue across a long wall cutting through Africa’s vast desert until the international community delivers on an unfulfilled promise of self-determination for the Saharawi people.The United Nations considers Western Sahara as Africa’s last territory to be decolonized, but its envoys have failed to set the stage for a referendum on its future since a ceasefire was signed 30 years ago between Morocco, which had annexed it in 1975, and the independence-seeking Polisario Front The conflict has received renewed attention due to growing frustration among the...
WORLD
Riverhead News-Review

Editorial: We failed with COVID; we can’t fail with climate change

Local elections are coming around again and, among other races, town board seats are open in Riverhead and Southold and the supervisor’s seat is up for grabs in Riverhead. In a modern, sophisticated country — the richest on earth — municipal elections remind us that all politics is local and that it is here, at home, that we are heard and where decisions critical to our lives and our landscape are made.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Rappahannock News

Letter: We can’t afford climate change inaction

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. NIMBYisim is not new. It peaked ten years ago off of Cape Cod with a proposed offshore wind farm. Times change and now one is planned for their waters which will consist of 130 huge turbines which will serve 200,000 homes. One thing that has changed is the dire warnings relative to climate change which was contained in a report which was released this summer by the United Nations.
AGRICULTURE
FOX2Now

Where Afghan refugees are headed in the U.S. by state

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states. California is projected to take more arrivals than any other — more than...
IMMIGRATION
