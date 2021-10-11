CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

AHS Class of 1960 holds Reunion

By editor
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FsSr_0cNhPWk400

Courtesy Photo

Class of 1960 celebrated their 60th reunion at the Elks Club in Abilene Kansas. September 30 and Friday, October 1 a fun time was had by all. Back row L to R: Robert Allen/Abilene, KS; Larry Felbush/Ashland, VA; Gordon Horst/Salina, KS; Steve Grubb/Baarrington, IL; Bob Schanefelt/Decatur, IL 2nd Row: Don Coulson/Hanover, PA; Eldon Hartman/Paris, TX; Larry Farnham/Blue Springs, MO; Jon Puckett/Miltonvale, KS; Tony Holbrook/Tampa, FL; Ron Collins/Wichita, KS; Rick Thornton/Valley Center, KS; Mearl Yorgensen/Palo IA 3rd Row:  Warren Kuntz/Hoover, AL; Jane Cooley Diehl/Valley Center, KS; Jane Fager Haney/Carlton, KS; Terry Teasley Zdenek/Campbell, CA; Morgan Powell/Kimberly, ID; John Anguiano/Abilene, KS; Nancy Garrison Combs/Edmond, OK; Connie Bennett Cover/Abilene, KS; Ron Hosie/Colorado Springs, CO 4th Row: Bob Frisby/Topeka, KS; Roseanne Veltman Cox/Abilene, KS; Mary Jo Huston Boor/Abilene, KS; Sue Bethe Harari/Leander, TX; Rosemary Sprinkel Lauxman/Colorado Springs, CO; Jan Replogle Sandquist/Salina, KS; Kay Hartenstein Hosie/Colorado Springs CO Not Pictured: Richard Evers/St Joseph, MO; Jack Riggin/Burdick, KS; Sherryl Strunk/Wichita, KS; Jack Wilson/Abilene, KS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reunion#The Elks Club#Il 2nd Row#Al#Morgan Powell Kimberly#Colorado Springs Co Not#Mo
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
418
Followers
97
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy