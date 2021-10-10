Georgia Bulldogs are ranked AP No. 1 for first time since 2008

Georgia v Auburn AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 09: Zamir White #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes for a touchdown against Bydarrius Knighten #19 of the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. — Yes, you read the headline right, the Georgia Bulldogs will be the top ranked team in college football this week. It’s something that they’ve not been able to achieve since 2008 under Mark Richt.

The AP ranked the Bulldogs as the preseason No. 1 in 2008. The last time UGA was No. 1 in AP regular season poll was 1982.

While it is only week six and there is a lot of football yet to be played, the ‘Dawgs have looked the part so far in 2021.

The USA Today Coaches Poll has them at the top as most suspected since Alabama lost. The Associated Press Poll has Georgia as a unanimous No. 1 with former top team Alabama, dropping to No. 5.

Here is the full top 25:

Georgia Iowa Cincinnati Oklahoma Alabama Ohio State Penn State Michigan Oregon Michigan State Kentucky Oklahoma State Ole Miss Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Wake Forest Arkansas Arizona State BYU Florida Texas A&M North Carolina State SMU San Diego State Texas

While they struggled in their opener against a very good Clemson defense, Georgia has not had many problems since then. At 6-0, they’ve given up 33 points on the season while scoring 239.

Saturday’s win at Auburn in the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” showed just how strong the Bulldogs are so far this season. The final score ended up 34-10, but the game was never that close.

On offense, backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Zamir White ran for 79 yards and a couple of scores.