Apple promotes third Turkey Store in Istanbul with giant artwork

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is preparing to open a new store in Turkey, with the Bagdat Street outlet in the middle of Istanbul promoted by a giant mural covering the front of the store. Apple confirmed there would be a new store opening in Bagdat Street, Istanbul in the future. While an opening date for the outlet is currently unknown, Apple has started to promote the store, announcing its presence via its online store listings as well as through a mural on the store itself.

Apple fires leader of #AppleToo movement

#AppleToo leader Janneke Parrish has reportedly been fired by Apple, with the company claiming it is because she deleted files off her work phone during an investigation. Apple Maps program manager Janneke Parrish was accused of deleting files that reportedly included the apps Robinhood, Pokemon GO, and Google Drive, and by doing so, impeding an investigation. According to The Verge, Apple staffers believe that the firing is actually retaliation for her work organizing the group that talks about conditions within the company.
China crackdown on Apple store hits holy book apps, Audible

Amazon's audiobook service Audible and phone apps for reading the holy books of Islam and Christianity have disappeared from the Apple store in mainland China in the latest examples of the country's tightening rules for internet firms.Audible said in a statement Friday that it removed its app from the Apple store in mainland China last month “due to permit requirements."The makers of apps for reading and listening to the Quran and Bible say their apps have also been removed from Apple's China-based store at the government's request.Apple didn’t immediately return requests for comment Friday.Pakistan Data Management Services, which makes...
Third Generation AirPods Likely to be ‘Unleashed’ at Apple Event

As I, and many others, suspected, it seems we will finally get the third generation of AirPods at the ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday. Leaks from Chinese social media site Weibo, picked up by MacRumors, suggest the earbuds will have an updated design. Now, as Apple has confirmed its likely last...
Apple fights for the App Store

Good morning! This Monday, Apple gives an inch while others take a mile, Google's Big Moments is breaking news with a twist, and Apple's expanding in Los Angeles. If big changes are coming to Apple and the App Store (and to be clear, that's still a big if), it's increasingly clear that they're not coming all at once. Instead, it'll come in increments: a South Korean payments law here, a Japanese investigation there, a concession to developers over there.
Dutch authorities demand App Store changes from Apple over payments

Apple is reportedly being forced to make changes to its App Store in the Netherlands. A Dutch antitrust authority has reportedly found Apple's in-app payment rules are anti-competitive. Apple has been informed of the decision, and changes have apparently been demanded. A new report claims that a Dutch antitrust authority...
Apple App Store fees under fire again in China

An individual consumer in China can now sue Apple over its App Store pricing and payment system, potentially meaning many more such cases could follow. Adding to all of the antitrust cases being brought against the App Store worldwide, Apple is now to face an individual, Jin Xin, who plans to sue Apple China. The country's Supreme People's Court has made a civil ruling, allowing the suit, which claims App Store apps have inflated prices.
Apple reportedly working on new L.A. Grove Apple Store location

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple Store in Los Angeles, with an unannounced store in the Grove potentially set to replace the existing Apple Store operating in the same area. Apple often refurbishes stores to improve the customer experience, which can sometimes result in the company shifting the...
Apple names new treasurer, new executives as VPs in wave of promotions

After former Apple treasurer Gary Wipfler retired, the company had yet to announce its new treasurer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Michael Shapiro is its new corporate treasurer. As for now, Apple didn’t announce it publicly, so Bloomberg’s story quotes people familiar with the matter. Michael Shapiro is a...
Apple promotes Apple Music, Apple Arcade in iOS Settings app

Apple device users who purchased a new iPhone 13, or who recently upgraded to the latest iOS 15 release, are seeing static Settings menu options advertising for first-party services Apple Music and Apple Arcade. The selections, which appear just below a user's Apple ID and above all system settings, invite...
Some third-party Apple Watch Series 7 apps are missing their icons

Some third-party Apple Watch apps are missing icons when installed on Apple's hot new thing. Third-party apps like CARROT Weather, Drafts, Fantastical, and PCalc are missing icons altogether. Missing icons means it can be impossible to tell which app is which. Update, October 15 (08:00 am ET): The current working...
Need To Ripen Fruit Fast? Store It With An Apple

Anyone who has tasted a perfectly ripened fruit knows what a difference it makes in the quality. So how can you speed the process along naturally if you need to ripen fruit faster?. Storing it next to apples is one means of helping other fruits ripen quicker, but it's a...
Apple joins Blender Development Fund, macOS back as supported platform

Apple has joined the Blender Development Fund as a patron member, pledging monetary contribution, engineering expertise, and additional resources to the 3D graphics tool. Blender on Thursday announced Apple's joining of the Blender Development Fund, stating that the company will support the "continued core development for Blender." Blender is an open-source 3D graphics tool.
Indian Streamer SonyLIV Launches in Canada with Family Saga ‘Tabbar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian streamer SonyLIV is continuing its planned global expansion with a Canada launch on Oct. 15. The service will cost CAD$9.99 ($8.05) monthly or CAD$49.99 ($40.30) annually. As revealed by Variety, the streamer had revealed wide rollout plans from October, backed by a 40-strong new originals slate. Available at launch in Canada will be eight-episode series “Tabbar” (Family), directed by Ajitpal Singh, whose debut feature “Fire in the Mountains” had its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year. Set in and around Jalandhar, Punjab, “Tabbar” maps the journey of the Singh family and how their life takes a 360-degree turn after an unfortunate incident....
Samsung copies Apple & Google, schedules Unpacked 2 for next week

Monday to Wednesday, October 18 to 20, 2021, will now see Apple, Google, and Samsung unveiling their latest wares one day after another. With Samsung's new announcement, there is now an "Unleashed" Apple event on October 18, and an "Unpacked" on October 20. In between, there's the Google launch of the Pixel 6.
Apple anticipated to secure 80% of ARM-based laptop market in 2021

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Researchers' data shows that Apple is dominating the rapidly expanding ARM laptop market withApple Silicon, securing the vast majority of revenue in the market segment for 2021.
Sony-Amazon-Pokeepsie Joint Venture The Fear Collection Announces Horror Master Jaume Balagueró’s ‘Venus’ in Sitges

The Fear Collection, a new horror-based joint venture between Sony Pictures International, Amazon Prime Video and Alex de la Iglesia’s Pokeepsie Films, has announced its next feature production, “Venus” from Spanish genre legend Jaume Balagueró (“[Rec]” “Mientras duermes”) and starring one of the country’s most exciting young actors, Ester Expósito (“Élite,” “Someone Has to Die”). Balagueró’s new feature was announced at the genre-specialist Sitges Film Festival, where De la Iglesia was premiering his latest “Veneciafrenia,” the first production undertaken by The Fear Collection. Plot details are scant to nonexistent, but Balagueró will be joined by screenwriter Fernando Navarro (“Veronica”) and production...
Samsung opens third Experience Store in Spain, gifts flagship products

Samsung has widened its retail presence in Spain with the inauguration of a new Experience Store. The company announced the grand opening earlier this week. The new store is located on one of the main commercial streets of Barcelona — Avinguda del Portal de l’Àngel — and with an area of 400 square meters, the store includes a dedicated Customer Service area.
