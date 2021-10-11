McDonald's Giving Away Free Breakfast to Teachers, School Staffers
McDonald's is showing their appreciation for educators this week with another round of their Thank You Meal Program! The Thank You Meal initiative was first launched during the coronavirus pandemic as a way for the Golden Arches to show their support for first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Now, the chain is recognizing another important group that stepped up over the past year in major ways: teachers.popculture.com
