Cass County Sheriff’s report, 10/11/21: 7 arrests, 3 accidents

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies made seven arrests and responded to three accidents over the past couple of weeks. Last Friday, Deputies were dispatched to Main Street and Highway 148 in Anita, where a chain-reaction accident occurred. Officials say Shane Michael Suhr, of Anita, was driving a 2020 Ford F350 was westbound on Main St., and proceeded to spin the vehicle’s tires, leaving black marks on the roadway. Suhr subsequently lost control of his pickup, which struck a 2013 Ford F150 owned by Joshua Alan Kitelinger, of Exira, which then struck another vehicle. The third vehicle was a 2011 Chevy Silverado owned by Zachary William Wahlert, of Anita. Suhr fled the scene and was later arrested by Cass County Deputies for OWI 2nd offense and was also cited for failure to maintain control, reckless driving and striking an unattended vehicle. He was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance.