Covid infection levels in England are getting close to the peak seen at the height of the second wave and are mostly being driven by rates among schoolchildren.Overall, one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to October 9, up from one in 70 the previous week.One in 60 is the equivalent of about 890,000 people. At the peak of the second wave in early January, around one in 50 was estimated to have coronavirusAround one in 10 students from school Year 7 to 11 had coronavirus in the week to 9 October, according...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO