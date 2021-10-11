Deer Creek Bar & Grill continues the legacy of a beloved Maplewood neighborhood staple

Deer Creek Bar & Grill debuted Sept. 12 in Maplewood, Missouri, filling the space previously occupied by long-standing neighborhood eatery Cousin Hugo’s Bar & Grill. According to Lynde Anderson, the property at 3233 Laclede Station Road has been family-owned since the 1930s when it was purchased by her great-grandfather, John Johnson, a Norwegian immigrant. It went through various phases as a blacksmith shop and a gas station before becoming a bar and grill in 1938.