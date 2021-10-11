CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potato Protein Industry Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

By nikhil.morankar
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 74.31 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 101.79 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global potato protein market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.

