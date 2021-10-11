CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Officers fatally shoot man outside rural Indiana home

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SUNMAN, Ind. (AP) — Police officers fatally shot a man outside a rural southeastern Indiana home after officials said he pointed a gun at them.

The shooting happened Sunday morning outside the Ripley County town of Sunman, where Indiana State Police said officers were called about a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun.

A woman safely left the house after officers arrived and Joshua Ebinger, 37, of Osgood, Indiana, came out later holding a handgun, state police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. Officers ordered Ebinger to drop the gun but he pointed it at the officers, which is when a state trooper and a Ripley County deputy fired shots at him.

Ebinger was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Cincinnati, Wheeles said. No officers were injured.

The woman had a protection order against Ebinger, police said.

State police detectives are investigating the shooting and will give a report to the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

