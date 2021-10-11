CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A quiet Monday with a storm impacting the middle of the workweek

By Amber Wheeler
Cover picture for the articleToday: A mostly sunny Monday as highs are back in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will bring a NW wind around 15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. This is a quiet day compared to most of this week as a slow-moving system will impact ND in the coming days.

