CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon City, OR

1 killed in Oregon City house fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed in a house fire in Oregon City.

KOIN reports that Clackamas Fire was called to the blaze just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and black smoke pluming from the single-level home.

One person was found inside and was carried out of the home. The person died at the scene.

No one else was found inside the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Oregon City, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Man gets probation for rolling boulders off cliff

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man has been sentenced to probation for rolling a boulder off a cliff at a state historic site. The Bismarck Tribune reported that 36-year-old Charles Gipp pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Prosecutors dismissed a refusal-to-halt charge and reduced the reckless endangerment count from a felony to a misdemeanor in exchange for the plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Grandmother arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque grandmother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old granddaughter two weeks ago. The girl’s father, Michael Garcia, was arrested shortly after the toddler’s death on Oct. 1. Albuquerque police said Friday that after investigating further detectives sought an arrest warrant for Diana Garcia, who faces charges of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

612K+
Followers
330K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy