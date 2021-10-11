CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WATCH: Frankie MacDonald Warns Wyoming of Imminent Snow Storm

By DJ Nyke
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone's favorite amateur meteorologist, Frankie MacDonald, is back with his on point prediction of the upcoming snow storm heading to Casper and Cheyenne this week. Frankie's prediction is pretty much spot on with reports from other major weather outlets. As matter of fact, it was reported earlier last week (Wednesday, October 6th, 2021), that up to a foot of snow is expected in the Casper area alone. Frankie did go into much more detail though, adding that the ensuing rain would turn into snow as the temperatures drop overnight.

Here Are 9 Of Casper's Horrible Intersections During The Winter

Have You Talked Fire Escape Plans Now That It's Cold In Wyoming?

Is This Really The Soup Wyoming Loves To Make During The Cold?

An Open Letter to My Next Door Neighbor for Clearing the Snow Off My Jeep

Would You Like To Work With The U.S. Forest Service In Wyoming?

When Winter Hits Wyoming Are You Ready To Face The Challenge?

When's The Best Time To Start Using Flannel Sheets In Wyoming?

Have You Seen Sheridan Wyoming's Famous "Hamburger Louie" Statue?

Hilarious Video Showing How Animals Would Run If They Were Human

REMINDER: Clean Your Chimney Before The Wyoming Cold Gets Here

