It's bound to be another tight one this week on the PGA Tour when the 2021 Shriners Children's Open tees off Thursday at TPC Summerlin. The past two tournaments in Las Vegas have finished at 23-under par, and both went to a playoff. Martin Laird won on second extra hole last year for his second Shriners title, and he also has a runner-up finish. Sam Burns won last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi and is among the favorites this week. Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler are the 22-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Shriners Children's Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with Burns and Brooks Koepka in a group not far behind at 25-1.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO