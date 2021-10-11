Steals and Deals: 3 Easy Tips for your next getaway with Laura Geller, Cara Mia and Rush Charge

Laura Geller, Cara Mia and Rush Charge This week's Local Steals and Deals are perfect for your next geteaway. (Local Steals and Deals)

Your overnight bag needs these essentials from Laura Geller, CaraMia, and Rush Charge Getting away for an overnight trip is exciting. It’s an opportunity for a change of pace outside of your normal routine. When packing, it’s important to keep it small–with a limited number of items. Writing a packing checklist can help you save a ton of time and stress. Including the right clothing, personal care, and technology is on top of the list. Here are some buys that will make the process easier:

Laura Geller

Deal: $18.75-$24.60

Retail: $34.00 - $45.00

(While supplies last)

45%Off

Laura Geller Cosmetics brings you the basics you need for an effortless makeup routine. From foundation to eyeliner, these products are easy to use on the go to create a fresh face in minutes. Grab a foundation for a flawless base and top it off with a sun-kissed glow for your face and body. Add a little liner, and voila, you’re done and looking great in a flash! Shop now for 45% off!

CaraMia

Deal: $49.99

Retail: $89.94

(While supplies last)

44%Off

We all know the drill–pulling up annoying bra straps with no support. Enter: Cara Mia. It’s a bra that’s so supportive and flattering you won’t even know you’re wearing it. With wire-free shaping support and adjustable straps, you’ll get a youthful lift. The fabric is comfortable, and it fits many shapes and sizes. They’re so lightweight, it’s easy to pack a few. Grab this incredible deal: Buy 3, get 3 FREE, and you’ll be cradled in comfort!

Rush Charge

Deal: $34.99

Retail: $45.99

(While supplies last)

24%Off

When you’re digging in your bag, and your charging cords get tangled, it’s a mess! Rush Charge lets you keep your devices charged without multiple cords and cables. It provides several hours of extended use and can be recharged while also charging an attached smartphone at the same time. It’s a necessity to keep in your bag while you’re on the go. Pick the one that’s right for you and get 24% off!