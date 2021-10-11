CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA Trilogy remaster price leaks online

By Semir Omerovic
altchar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline retailer Base have listed several versions of the upcoming GTA The Trilogy remaster, which Rockstar officially announced last week, after many leaks and rumours. The website lists both last and current-gen versions for PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. As for the price, some will be disappointed to hear that The...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

