Natchitoches Parish, LA

Covid protocols in local schools dependant upon BESE meeting

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupt. Dr. Grant Eloi said during a school board committee meeting Tuesday that the district will wait until the Board of Secondary and Elementary Education meeting Oct. 12-13 to make a decision about whether to change COVID-19 protocol. State Supt. of Education Cade Brumley said last week that local districts now have the option of letting students who have come into close contact with students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 to stay in their classrooms with consent of parents or guardians. Before his latest announcement, students exposed to the virus were sent home to quarantine.

