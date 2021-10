Preseason/training camp is coming to a close, and it was time for the Lakers to finalize their 15 slot roster. Cam Oliver, Chaundee Brown and Trevelin Queen, and Joel Ayayi have all been cut. They follow Mac McClung and Frank Mason III, who were cut earlier in the preseason. Oliver, Queen, and Brown are likely to be playing for the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO