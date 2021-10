A Nasa advisor has quit in protest at a $10 billion telescope being named after a former administrator who oversaw a purge of gay and lesbians from the federal Government.Lucianne Walkowicz, who is nonbinary, wrote an open letter to Nasa’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee (APAC) accusing them of lying about the decision-making process that led to the naming of a new flagship telescope after James Webb.Ms Walkowicz said the decision showed the agency “does not deserve my time”.Nasa named the telescope after Mr Webb, he served as Nasa administrator during the period that saw it work to put humans onto the...

