PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bullying among children is a huge problem across the United States. Pennsylvania landed No. 21 on WalletHub’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems survey. As schools return to in-person learning this year, WalletHub measured the prevalence and prevention of bullying across 47 states and the District of Columbia in an effort to bring awareness to the harmful effects bullying has on America’s children and society as a whole. They used 20 key metrics including bullying-incident rate, truancy costs for schools and share of high school students bullied online. WalletHub reports that in the next seven minutes a child in the...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO