Whip up something delicious in the crockpot. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for French Dips. Season roast with garlic powder and pepper. Place roast in slow cooker. Dump the rest of the ingredients over the roast. Put the cover on and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours or until it falls apart. Shred the beef. Serve beef on rolls with the warm au jus for dipping. Notes: You can also make this is a Nesco roaster. Roast at 350 degrees for 4 hours or until tender. You can bake beef roast in your pre-heated 350 degree oven for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or until tender. In baking in oven cover roast with foil or bake in covered Dutch oven.

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO