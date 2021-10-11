CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Watch: Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury reacts to her husband’s KO win in Deontay Wilder trilogy

By Abhai Singh Tanwar
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Fury Wife reacts to her husband’s victory. Amidst this good chaos, there’s always social support for these fighters that don’t fickle around and stays loyal, even in bad times forget at the best of the times. For Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury, she has seen it all. A fighter’s family is what in the end matters for the fighter the most, they are to pull you from your worst and they are there to cheer you out in your best.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eddie Hearn explains why ‘petrified’ Deontay Wilder was ‘not normal’ in knockout defeat by Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder was “not normal” during his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury.The American was dropped four times on the way to suffering an 11th round stoppage to end the trilogy.And the Matchroom promoter was alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds. “Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Trilogy
The Ringer

The Tyson Fury–Deontay Wilder Trilogy

The final round of the first fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury featured two events that changed the course of modern boxing. The first is famous: Two quick, hard Wilder hooks landed squarely on Fury’s head, leading to a knockdown that everyone in the building—including myself—considered to be the end of the fight. Wilder is the hardest puncher in the sport. Fury got up and changed the course of both men’s careers. The next part was less miraculous, more subtle, but just as important. Fury, who was on defense for most of that fight, swarmed Wilder with punches in a flurry to end the fight, which ended in a draw. That sequence suggested, as Fury would say later, that the bully could be bullied. That you could go right at the most dangerous puncher in the sport and thrive. That Wilder could be pressured. Fourteen months later, in February 2020, Fury built on that game plan and stopped Wilder in the seventh round in an absolute blowout to win the WBC heavyweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“He put his ego aside and apologized,” Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev beef squashed

Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has clarified that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev are no longer beefing. UFC’s rising welterweight fighter from Chechnya, Khamzat Chimaev recently had some fighting words towards his countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov. When a reporter asked him if he could fight Khabib, Chimaev gave a rather bold and cocky answer which resulted in some tension between the Dagestani and Chechnya fighter.
UFC
The Independent

Plotting Tyson Fury’s next move on the golden planet of the heavyweights

Make no mistake it is now a golden time in the heavyweight paradise of fools, kings and idols. Tyson Fury won an epic fight for the ages last Saturday in Las Vegas and Anthony Joshua will have a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.Never before in the history of British boxing have we had 15 days like it, a time of mad records, vast sums of cash and raw emotions. Joshua lost his three belts, Fury retained his WBC version and the world went boxing crazy. What a time to be ringside. Fury, 33, will take a brief break from his...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2021: The most personal feud on the card will conclude with a No Holds Barred match

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is less than a week away. WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia with a pay-per-view after missing out last year, due to the global pandemic. The company has tried its best to make-up for the missed show last year, with a power-packed card for this year. Part-time Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have returned for the event, whereas top Champions like bi, Becky Lynch and Randy Orton are scheduled to be in action too.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
firstsportz.com

Watch: The Great Khali thrashes down a man once again

The Great Khali has been posting several clips daily for his fans to enjoy. Fans have been noticing that the recent videos have an interesting theme to them. They involve the WWE Hall of Famer thrashing down a mysterious man, who has been interrupting Khali at several places. Despite being quite funny in nature, the thrashing taken by the mysterious man can be felt by the viewers as well.
WWE
firstsportz.com

What is Seth Rollins’ “The Black and The Brave Wrestling Academy”

Seth Rollins is one of the top WWE superstars in WWE currently. His immense fan following and his in-ring ability is incomparable. His nicknames list the superstars he has defeated. His records and accomplices narrate his whole career and make everyone his fan. Rollins, with his former tag team partner...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy