Watch: Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury reacts to her husband’s KO win in Deontay Wilder trilogy
Tyson Fury Wife reacts to her husband’s victory. Amidst this good chaos, there’s always social support for these fighters that don’t fickle around and stays loyal, even in bad times forget at the best of the times. For Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury, she has seen it all. A fighter’s family is what in the end matters for the fighter the most, they are to pull you from your worst and they are there to cheer you out in your best.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0