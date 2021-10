Hitman Holla says his girlfriend is recovering after being shot in the face during a burglary. The rapper, born Gerald Fulton, Jr., wrote on Instagram “Last night 4 n****s broke & ran into our home and shot Cinnamon. Bullet went through her cheek and out the back of her head.. She’s at the hospital now being strong .. Send prayers my way cause y’all couldn’t imagine what I’m going through rite now.. Pray for me 2 cause I’m ready to lose it all.”

