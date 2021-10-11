CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Customers still receiving scam calls demanding payment

By Paul Hall
 4 days ago

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by Oregon Trail Electric Coop) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative wants to warn all its member-owners of an uptick in potential scam calls. OTEC has received numerous reports from members in its four-county service territory stating they have received calls from someone pretending to be from OTEC and demanding immediate payment or their service will be cut off. This is a scam.

