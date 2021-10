LA GRANDE – During the latest Union County Planning Commission Work Session, discussions were focused on Air B n B’s. The City has seen an increase in land use applications for Air B n B’s over the past 2 years and the Commission discussed whether such an increase may impact available rental housing opportunities within the city. There were no conclusions or recommendations made during this meeting however, next month the Commission will continue the discussion and consider categorizing B n B’s into multiple categories (full house rentals vs. an owner/manager-occupied dwelling and renting out bedrooms). There is interest in having different permitting requirements for some B n B types based on the level of impact they may have on the quality and/or character of a neighborhood, according to the Union County Planning Commission.

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO