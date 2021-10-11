CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The day Deion tried to play two

Cover picture for the articleTime was running out. Deion Sanders' hopes of playing two professional sports in a single day were dwindling. The group was already behind schedule leaving the Falcons game because Sanders needed an IV to replenish his fluids. And now, the helicopter pilot who would ferry them from Joe Robbie Stadium to Opa Locka Airport in Miami to catch the plane back to Pittsburgh for NLCS Game 5 would not take off. Sanders and his entourage -- which had swelled during the trip to include himself, his girlfriend Carolyn Chambers, his daughter, his agents Eugene Parker and Roosevelt Barnes, Pat O'Brien's CBS camera crew and his Nike representative, Anne Scearce, were too large to ride in the helicopter.

