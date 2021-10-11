CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm still on cloud nine': Smitten Paris Fury reflects on husband Tyson's 'epic' win against Deontay Wilder as they enjoy lavish breakfast in Las Vegas before heading back to the school run

By Katie Storey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

She was ring side cheering on boxer husband Tyson Fury for his latest fight against Deontay Wilder.

And following Tyson's 'epic' win in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Paris Fury was seen soaking up the last of their trip overseas before heading back home to 'reality' and 'the school run'.

The blonde beauty, 31, was seen reflecting on the last 48 hours and revealed she is 'still on cloud nine', as she and Tyson continued to celebrate his success in the ring with a lavish breakfast in the sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaPkZ_0cNguBQ100
'I'm still on cloud nine': Paris Fury, 31, was seen reflecting on husband Tyson Fury's boxing win in Las Vegas on Monday as the pair enjoyed an alfresco breakfast before heading home

Paris shared a sweet snap of the married couple, who share six children together, on Instagram, as they kicked back while enjoying an alfresco breakfast.

She praised the 'hard work' sports star Tyson has put in in the months leading up to his fight and joked that the luxury trips overseas that come with being a boxer's wife are 'definitely one of the highs'.

Paris wrote: 'What a night... what a fight! The last 48 hours have been epic and I'm still on cloud nine.

'It meant everything to be there with Tyson, he's worked so hard for this and he brought it home like the great champion he is!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXFPJ_0cNguBQ100
'Back to reality': The blonde beauty teased the luxury getaways that come with being a boxer's wife were 'definitely a high' as she joked about the looming school run
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeLrM_0cNguBQ100
Kicking back: Tyson was seen chilling out in the pool after retaining his WBC boxing title

Wrapping up their whirlwind stay in Sin City, Paris revealed: 'It won't be long till We’re back to reality and the school run but for now this is definitely one of the highs of being a boxer's wife.'

She also took the time to plug her upcoming book release - a memoir titled Love and Fury - as she added: 'And not long till Love and Fury is out too. For all the inside info on the magic and mayhem of life with Tyson the link is in my bio if you fancy pre-ordering a copy xx.'

The couple were joined by Tyson's younger step-brother and former Love Island star Tommy Fury for their breakfast, with Paris sharing footage of the table covered in plates of food as she joked: 'When the diet are out (sic).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HDs6_0cNguBQ100
Beauty: Paris looked gorgeous for the sun-soaked breakfast in a patterned silk dress and floppy black hat - she told fans it 'meant everything' to be in Vegas with Tyson for his fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjLLr_0cNguBQ100
Lavish: The couple enjoyed a feast alongside Tyson's step-brother Tommy Fury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7KWz_0cNguBQ100
Breakfast of champions: Paris joked that Tyson could now indulge after months of a strict diet plan ahead of his third fight with Wilder

Ditching his strict diet plan ahead of the fight, Tyson and his guests were seen tucking into plates of pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs and fried potatoes.

Paris stunned for the group's breakfast date as she stepped out wearing a patterned silk cami dress and black floppy hat, while Tyson looked dapper in a shirt and shades.

The duo will soon be heading back to the UK where they will be reunited with their brood, including their youngest daughter Athena who was born in August.

Following her birth, the tot was in and out of intensive care and needed a ventilator to support her breathing. Tyson had kept fans updated at the time and insisted his little girl was 'on the mend', with Athena given the green light to head home after a few weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QINA9_0cNguBQ100
Sun-soaked: Paris was seen documenting the couple's morning in the sun for fans 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfVTL_0cNguBQ100
Proud: Paris had supported Tyson ring side during his fight and following his win, she told fans how 'incredibly proud' she is of her husband

Tyson and Paris are also parents to Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, Prince Adonis, two.

On Sunday, the couple were seen celebrating Tyson's win against Wilder at the Wet Republic pool party thrown in the fighter's honour and hosted by DJ Steve Aoki.

Tyson retained his WBC heavyweight title with a TKO (technical knockout) over Wilder in the 11th round during Saturday night's fight.

It also saw Tyson take on Wilder for the third time, with the referee stopping the fight one minute and 10 seconds into the 11th round without a count.

'I'm made of pig iron and steel, baby,' Tyson said after the fight, crediting Wilder as being the 'second best' heavyweight in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5WTi_0cNguBQ100
Champ: Tyson beat Wilder with a TKO in the 11th round as they took to the ring in Sin City

'I'm not gonna make any excuses. Wilder is a tough fighter, he gave me a real run for my money tonight.'

The pair fought to a split draw in their first fight in 2018, with Tyson recording a seventh-round TKO in February 2020.

Paris, meanwhile, was seen cheering on Tyson from the side of the ring throughout the bout. She previously opened up about the female attention her boxer husband gets and insists it doesn't bother her.

Speaking to The Sun, Paris revealed: 'These young women that come over to Tyson [in public], they don’t bother me. I don’t get jealous.

'If Brad Pitt walked in here now, I am grabbing hold of him and having a cuddle – that doesn’t mean I want to have an affair with him!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQRS9_0cNguBQ100
Smitten: Paris insisted that she's 'not bothered' by the female attention Tyson gets from fans

