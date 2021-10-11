Super-junction mosfets for fly-back converters
STMicroelectronics is aiming at lighting with 800V super-junction mosfets for fly-back converters. The transistors are part of the company’s MDmesh K6 series, which it claims have the best Rds(on) x area for similar 800V devices, and enhance several parameters to minimise power losses: “it is especially suited to applications such as LED drivers and HID lamps, as well as adapters, and power supplies for flat-panel displays.www.electronicsweekly.com
