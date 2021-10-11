Victims in stable condition, suspect identified in shooting outside Lexington house
Two victims — one woman and one teenager — wounded in an afternoon shooting on Endon Drive were in stable condition as of Sunday night, Lexington police said Monday. The woman initially suffered what was believed to be critical injuries when gunfire occurred about 1:25 p.m. outside a home, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Both victims were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment, Van Brackel said.www.kentucky.com
