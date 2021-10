Seven young women, including two from Portage County, will be vying for the title Miss Clayland 2022 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Claymont High School in Uhrichsville in Tuscarawas County. In addition to the title, candidates are competing for $4,600 in cash scholarships, a $500 scholarship to Kent State Tuscarawas and the opportunity to compete at the Miss Ohio Pageant in June of 2022.