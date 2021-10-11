CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Victoria Beckham, 47, performs energetic dance in activewear from her Reebok range as daughter Harper, 10, spritzes her with body glitter spray

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

As a Spice Girl she was one of the most famous pop stars of the 90s.

And fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 47, proved she's still an entertainer at heart as she performed a dance while daughter Harper, 10, spritzed her with body glitter spray in an Instagram clip on Monday.

Posh could be seen dancing to Kanye West hit Fade in black activewear from her Reebok x Victoria Beckham range as Harper spritzed her with the spray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WToHa_0cNgrFls00
Born to perform: Victoria Beckham, 47, performed an entertaining dance while daughter Harper, 10, spritzed her with body glitter spray in an Instagram clip on Monday 

The former pop star could be seen waving her arms above her head as she stood in front of a window at their London home.

Victoria threw her head from side to side, causing her brown hair to fly through the air as she moved.

She wrote on her Stories: 'Body glitter spray by Harper Beckham.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TSiA_0cNgrFls00
Entertainer: Fashion designer Victoria proved she's still an entertainer at heart as she danced with Harper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dQII_0cNgrFls00
Spicing up her life: Posh could be seen dancing to Kanye West hit Fade in black activewear from her Reebok x Victoria Beckham range as Harper spritzed her with the spray

Meanwhile, Victoria's husband David Beckham, 46, paid tribute to daughter Harper and other women he admires on Monday in a bid to raise awareness of gender inequality faced by girls around the world.

The former footballer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Harper, writing: 'Today on #DayOfTheGirl, I’m celebrating all girls around the world who are breaking down barriers and working hard to make a positive change.

'These girls make me so excited about the future ahead, and the inspiration my daughter Harper Seven has, because of their determination.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mmaU_0cNgrFls00
On the move: Victoria threw her head from side to side, causing her brown hair to fly through the air as she moved
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coQPn_0cNgrFls00
Girl power: David Beckham, 46, paid tribute to daughter Harper, 10, and other women he admires on Monday in a bid to raise awareness of gender inequality faced by girls

David could be seen proudly posing alongside Harper in a picture taken from the family album.

The sports star could be seen smiling as he wore a white shirt while Harper wore a cute floral patterned dress.

The father-daughter duo could also be seen posing with the England woman's national football team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJqN7_0cNgrFls00
Dream team: The father-daughter duo could also be seen posing with the England womens' national football team

David also mentioned Olympic gold medallist skateboarder Sky Brown, 13, tennis player Emma Raducanu, 18, singer Billie Eilish, 19, US National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, 23, activist Malala Yousafzai, 24, and actress Zendaya, 25.

Inter Miami CF co-owner David also took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of his Harper in her Judo kit after she won a silver medal in a Judo competition.

He captioned the image: 'Silver medal Sunday ❤️ my little judo star ❤️ #HarperSeven.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMJHn_0cNgrFls00
Sport talent: Harper made her father proud this weekend after winning a silver medal in a Judo competition

Harper could be seen grinning from ear-to-ear in the picture as she stood against a wall with some art hanging in the background.

Her hair was tied into plaits and her glistening silver medal could be seen hanging around her neck.

David shares Harper with his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, 47, along with Harper's brothers Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qt7I4_0cNgrFls00
Proud dad: Former footballer David took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of his daughter in her kit, writing: 'Silver medal Sunday ❤️ my little judo star ❤️ #HarperSeven'

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham looks sensational in slinky backless dress

Victoria Beckham loves rocking her own clothing range, and is always sharing her favourite pieces with her followers on social media. On Thursday, the former Spice Girls singer looked sensational wearing a slinky backless dress from her new collection, and it seems that fans were loving the look. Taking to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Asking Victoria Beckham ‘What Happened To Your Face?’ Is Just As Bad As Trolling Her Appearance

This morning, Victoria Beckham appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new beauty line. Talking beauty tips, spice girls reunions and how she balances her family life, Victoria gave a rare insight into her home and business life. But it’s not what she was talking about that has made the news this morning, it’s how she looks. Sigh, to be a woman in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham stuns in bold asymmetric dress and we're blown away

On Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Beckham delighted Instagram fans as she shared a snap of her rocking a bright red, asymmetric dress from her forthcoming SS22 collection. Sharing a selfie of herself in the makeup artist chair ahead of her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in the US, VB looked sensational in the red hot number, which was body-conscious and sleek.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Harper Beckham
Person
Kanye
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Zendaya
Person
David Beckham
Life and Style Weekly

Victoria Beckham’s Total Transformation From Spice Girls to Today: See Photos

Victoria Beckham has come a long way from being a member of the Spice Girls to a respected fashion designer. Along the way, her appearance has changed quite a bit!. She was anointed “Posh Spice” and often wore tight black tube dresses or other more fashionable wardrobe looks onstage. Little did she know at the time that fashion would end up being her future career after the girl group disbanded in 2000. But she went through several style and body phases in between, mainly when she got a breast enhancement in the mid-aughts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Dance#Us#Inter Miami Cf
People

Victoria Beckham Jokes About Matching Outfits with Husband David: 'We Didn't Know About Fashion'

Victoria and David Beckham are always in sync – and style!. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old fashion designer appeared on The Tonight Show and chatted about the iconic matching moments she and her husband, 46, rocked in the early days of their relationship. Victoria told host Jimmy Fallon that she and David, 46, were simply "naive" about fashion back in the day.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham has us swooning over her waist-cinching trousers

Victoria Beckham has always been one of our biggest inspirations when it comes to fashion, and on Monday the star wore the autumn outfit of our dreams. The former Spice Girls singer looked so sophisticated in an oversized navy jumper, which she teamed with a pair of tailored navy trousers and pointed white boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham announces big news about her fashion line

Victoria Beckham is currently across the pond in NYC, promoting her fabulous beauty brand. She's appeared on countless shows during her visit and we've loved seeing all her amazing new outfits. On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl looked incredible wearing a bright red, asymmetric dress from her forthcoming SS22 collection....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Victoria Beckham Expertly Mixed 3 Wildly Different Colors Together In One Look

Victoria Beckham is a style maven and fashion designer whose creative abilities are unleashed when it comes to pairing various colors together. Fans of Beckham will recognize the designer’s current obsession with radiant-hued outfits, as she transitions her looks from summer into fall. Back on Aug. 7, she experimented with an unexpected combo — a red dress with pale yellow heels. Recently, Beckham wore yet another colorful outfit that was filled with complementary hues: red, yellow, and green. You wouldn’t expect all the shades to work together since they’re not a common match — especially for any neutral-toned minimalists out there — but in usual Beckham fashion, she created a put-together and posh look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Runs in Style Thanks to Victoria Beckham x Reebok

Eva Longoria proved that you can still work out in style this week with a little help from one of her close friends. The “Desperate Housewives” actress gave fans a look into her running style on Thursday, sharing a mid-run snap from her scenic route. For the outing, Longoria tapped Victoria Beckham’s latest collaborative collection with Reebok; the outfit teamed a coordinating split-strap sports bra with two-tone leggings, with similar styles available to shop at Reebok.com. The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Victoria Beckham Stepped Out in a Turtleneck Sweater With an Extreme Keyhole Cutout

Victoria Beckham just made a case for a new sweater trend that we're probably going to see everywhere this winter. On Thursday, the former Spice Girl stepped out for dinner in New York City, wearing a super chic monochromatic outfit that tastefully played into the current cutout craze. Beckham slipped on a navy blue turtleneck sweater that had an extreme keyhole cutout that started at the chest and plunged to her midsection. She paired the garment with matching trousers that pooled over white pointed-toed pumps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

248K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy