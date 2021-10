The AIOTO GO security camera is a feature-rich solution for consumers seeking out a way to keep their home or property safer by harnessing the power of the latest technologies. The camera is equipped with 4G LTE connectivity to function without the need for a WiFi network and has a wireless design to not require a dedicated power outlet. The unit can operate for up to two-months per charge thanks to a 6,400mAh battery within and utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) in order to effectively keep an eye out for problems.

