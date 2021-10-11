GC Football: Mildred is back in the playoff hunt

The Mildred Eagles have had an up and down year this year with a fairly difficult schedule so far with all four of their losses coming against teams with winning records. Three of the teams, Groesbeck, Palmer, and Italy, expect to win their districts. One of the things the Eagles have struggled with has been to put a complete game together. Facing the Gateway Charter Gators, the Eagles finally put together a complete game and showed the possibility the coaches and fanbase have seen all season.