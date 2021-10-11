CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GC Football: Mildred is back in the playoff hunt

Corsicana Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mildred Eagles have had an up and down year this year with a fairly difficult schedule so far with all four of their losses coming against teams with winning records. Three of the teams, Groesbeck, Palmer, and Italy, expect to win their districts. One of the things the Eagles have struggled with has been to put a complete game together. Facing the Gateway Charter Gators, the Eagles finally put together a complete game and showed the possibility the coaches and fanbase have seen all season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Corsicana Daily Sun

GC Football Previews: Mildred travels to Dallas Gateway

Mildred Eagles at Dallas Gateway Charter Academy Gators. Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-4, 0-2 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Gateway 1-4, 0-1 in District 7-3A Players to watch: Mildred: OL/DL Skylar Hill, WR/DB Nick Carrizales, QB Jake Callahan; Gateway: QB/DB Da Travon Lake, RB/DE Keylon Johnson, RB/LB Kivon Jackson.
DALLAS, TX
