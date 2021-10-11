CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Schell’s welcomes Oktoberfest crowd

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gates to Schell’s Brewery opened at exactly 10:30 a.m. to start the final day of New Ulm’s Oktoberfest 2021 celebration. It was a return to traditional Oktoberfest celebrations after the necessary restrictions put in place last year by the pandemic. In 2020, only 250 guests were allowed at Schell’s for a pre-sale ticket event. This year, there was no guest restriction. Over 250 people were waiting in line to get into Schell’s when the gate opened. Over 1,000 people visited the Brewery within the first 90 minutes. By the end of the day, staff estimated close to 3,000 people visited Schell’s.

knuj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ulm, MN
Food & Drinks
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
New Ulm, MN
Lifestyle
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Food Drink#Schell S Brewery

Comments / 0

Community Policy