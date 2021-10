The array of dark blue panels stretching across the white desert is an arresting sight – and an unparalleled technological feat. This is Bhadla Solar Park in India’s Rajasthan state, currently the biggest such facility in the world. It has a capacity of 2.25 gigawatts (GW) spread across over 56 square kilometres – at full capacity it can power four and a half million homes. Bhadla has ushered in a golden age of cheap, abundant solar energy in India. It’s a beacon of success – but also a warning.

