Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Deputy-Involved Pedestrian Crash Monday

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol car was involved in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday at 6:08 AM, an unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was traveling northbound on Nebraska Avenue, south of Lambright Street.

Troopers say that’s when an adult male pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle, not in a crosswalk.

As a result, the vehicle struck the pedestrian who suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Nebraska Avenue remains closed in both directions, south of Sligh Avenue and north of Hanna Avenue. The pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Check back for updates to this story.

