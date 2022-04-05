The Biggest, Baddest, Boldest and Best Big Men’s Watches Around

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It seemed like, for a time, when you shopped for the best men’s watches at any budget range or in any style, you came across what you might call a big men’s watch. As in, a bold and visually striking watch with a case diameter 44mm or larger. The style was inescapable and definitely on-trend, not unlike many of the best men’s all-black watches out there right now.

But don’t let the fact that it once was a trend scare you off. There are lots of stylish, big men’s watches on the market right now that deliver on good looks and standout functionality. A big men’s watch, after all, can tell time easily and can work particularly well if you’ve got larger forearms and wrists. If you’re on the hunt and shopping for a new watch , consider an oversized option — seriously.

Naturally, there are lots of reasons to go big (and to get out there, rather than go home) when it comes to the watch on your wrist. Here, we’ve covered the best big men’s watches, and precisely why you need one right now.

Why Go Big With Your Watch

There are many reasons to wear a big men’s watch, and they can range from physiognomy to style. If you have a large wrist, a big men’s watch is more proportionate (and probably more comfortable) than a small men’s watch . Strenuous outdoor activities like long-distance running, diving, climbing and the like mean that you’re in constant motion. A big men’s watch with its large, easily readable face, allows you to quickly tell time without losing speed. Another reason could be that some guys prefer oversized watches. And some guys like a bit of flash on their wrists.

We found big men’s watches in every price range and style. Need a big men’s smartwatch ? We got ‘em. Looking for a big men’s dress watch ? Got it. Need a really big men’s watch for swimming, AKA a diver watch ? Yep, got that and more. Check out our list of the best big men’s watches to buy now.

1. Shinola Runwell 47mm

BEST OVERALL

The thing with wearing a big men’s watch is that, without a doubt, you tend to notice it right away, just by its very nature. Not that that’s a bad thing, but the key to wearing a big men’s watch is that ideally, it’s still subtle enough in terms of design to fit in with the rest of a well-crafted ensemble. For us, the platonic ideal of that type of watch might be this retro-meets-modern Shinola Runwell. It’s a true classic in any season or any setting, with vintage dial design details and a handsome matte gray case finish. The slip-through brown leather strap adds a solid, business casual touch that’s easy to swap out for other straps in your collection. Best of all is the fact that you can wear it to the office or during more laidback weekend-style scenarios.



Buy: Shinola Runwell 47mm $675.00

2. Panerai Luminor Marina Automatic

BEST LUXURY

Wearing a big men’s watch, as we’ve said before, is a statement in and of itself. Why not really lean into that with one of the most elegant, visually impressive watches on the market, right? Panerai timepieces are legendary for their quality, their distinctive builds and the air of luxury you project (and feel) when wearing one. Sounds nearly too good to be, does it not? It’s well within reach thanks to Panerai’s obsessive attention to detail and quality. The Swiss-made movement boasts a three-day power reserve, providing accurate timekeeping even when this watch isn’t on your wrist. For the price though, we’re nearly certain you’re going to want to wear this iconic watch as often as humanly possible. Plus, the blue dial and the remarkable textured blue leather strap are a match made in heaven.



Buy: Panerai Luminor Marina Automatic $13,900.00

3. Nixon 51-30 Chrono Watch

BEST EVERYDAY

This certainly won’t be the last time you read about a Nixon watch among our favorite picks for the best big men’s watches, and why should it be? After all, the retailer debuted with a focus on sporty watches that can take a beating day in and day out, and the 51-30 might be the most visible and well-known of those models. Renowned for its whopping 51mm case diameter and a water rating down to 30 ATM (hence the name), this is a badass watch that can take on anything from boating to diving and hiking. Of course, once you’re off the summit or back on dry land, it’s an essential watch to wear with casually rugged outfits, like your favorite henley, beat-up leather boots and blue jeans. And if you happen to work in a more laidback office where you can roll up your sleeves and get down to business, consider the iconic 51-30.



Buy: Nixon 51-30 Chrono Watch $500.00

4. Bulova Precisionist Chronograph

BEST STAINLESS STEEL

Plenty of big watches provide the right sort of bang for your buck: impressive looks, crisp and clean design details and hard-working functionality. There’s perhaps not one timepiece that does it better in terms of bells and whistles than this eye-catching astoundingly cool stainless steel chronograph watch. Yes, Bulova also makes nice leather dress watches beloved by style icons, but the Precisionist is the timepiece to sport if you demand top-notch performance at all times (pun intended). It’s accurate down to 1/1000th of a second, and it also features a continuous sweeping second hand, one of the coolest watch features we’ve seen in some time. The multi-layer black carbon fiber dial is accented with hints of yellow, while the inside of the watch is powered by a proprietary Bulova movement that’s eight times more shock-resistant than standard quartz movements. It’s a watch that’s so well-done, we imagine you won’t be able to get enough.



Buy: Bulova Precisionist Chronograph $740.00

5. Victorinox Alliance Sport Chronograph

BEST LEATHER STRAP WATCH

Victorinox has been slowly and steadily crafting essential everyday carry picks for decades — perhaps you’ve got a Swiss Army Knife in your EDC currently, in fact. But take time to consider the brand’s impressive array of tough but stylish watches, too. The aptly-named Alliance Sport Chronograph toes the line between being sporty enough for the open road and stylish enough for global travel, which is reason enough alone to pick it up. Throw in the fact that it’s got a tachymeter bezel (used to measure speed traveled over a fixed period of time), plus its triple chronograph functionality, and you’ve got yourself a timepiece packed with so many bells and whistles, it’ll prove tough to leave home without it. Last but certainly not least, it doesn’t hurt that the stainless steel case and dark black dial contrast handsomely with the versatile brown leather strap. It’s like we said: You won’t want to leave home without it.



Buy: Victorinox Alliance Sport Chrono $495.00

6. Nixon Ripley Watch

BEST FOR ADVENTURES

If you’re in an office during the week and bushwhacking on the weekends, Nixon’s Ripley is your on-and-off trail companion. This digital watch switches its face from “City mode,” to a digital dual chronograph that is also an altimeter and temperature gauge. Likewise, it has a second-time zone and also an alarm clock built in. The only thing it doesn’t do is make coffee. With all that going on, it makes sense for the watch’s dial to be a nicely sized 47mm. And don’t worry about bumping into things, the case is covered in a shock-resistant module, has a stainless steel top plate, and hey, you don’t have to worry about getting it wet as it’s also water-resistant to 100 meters/10 ATM.



Buy: Nixon Ripley Watch $200.00

7. Kenneth Cole The Wellness Watch

BEST DEAL

The problem with some smartwatches is that the small face makes it hard to read all that important information. Kenneth Cole’s The Wellness watch has a nicely sized 48.6mm case, which makes reading your blood pressure or oxygen levels a breeze. This smartwatch has lots of other functions that include reading body temperature and can record workout results, distances ran, calories burned. Plus, when synced to your phone, it will deliver push notifications for emails, texts and social media.



Buy: Kenneth Cole The Wellness Watch $95.00

8. Citizen Eco-Drive Professional Diver Watch

BEST DIVE WATCH

This black and gold diver watch with its 44mm case is ruggedly good-looking and equally tough. Wear it when diving down 200 meters, and never worry about telling time as the markers and indices are luminous. The bezel rotates, the strap is durable black polyurethane, and there’s a date complication too. This big men’s watch and all Citizen Eco-Drive watches run on light not batteries, which means it’ll run forever.



Buy: Citizen Eco-Drive Professional Diver Watch $281.25

9. Casio Black Resin Strap Watch

RUNNER UP DIVE WATCH

Casio’s dive watch is a big men’s watch that will let you dive down to 100 meters, and that’s pretty deep water. This 50mm diver watch has other cool features like dual time, day and date complications and a quartz movement.



Buy: Casio Black Resin Strap Watch $30.00

10. Swatch Big Bold Planets OOPS! Watch

MOST PERSONALITY

Swatch is known for creating quirky, cool watches, and they’ve just debuted a new collection that exemplifies their sense of fun; the Big Bold Planets collection. The unisex watches come in four colors (blue, orange, green and purple) and each represent an aspect of space travel with a dash of a retro, funky sci-fi sensibility. The orange OOPS! watch has a transparent 47mm case and numerals that looked like they were copied from the Millenium Falcon. This big men’s watch comes with two silicone bands that let you switch the vibe.



Buy: Swatch Big Bold Planets OOPS! Watch $145.00

11. MVMT Classic Black Tan

BEST MINIMALIST DESIGN

MVMT (pronounced ‘movement’) has been creating luxurious-looking watches at a decent price point for a few years now. Headquartered in California, the young brand actively courts an equally young audience. This big men’s watch uses its flagship design and ups its game by making the case 45mm, and then linking a tan band to its black face. It’s dressy, it’s sporty and very modern. Wear it to work and anywhere else.



Buy: MVMT Classic Black Tan $98.00

12. Emporio Armani Stainless Steek and Leather Strap Chronograph Watch

BEST DESIGNER

Armani is known for two things: impeccable menswear and owning the red carpet. Doesn’t matter where the red carpet is, most celebs attending are wearing this Italian designer’s creations. This Emporio Armani watch is a smart-looking brand ambassador. Their chronograph measures 46mm and has an elegant black and gold dial, quartz movement, and a date complication at the 4.



Buy: Emporio Armani Chronograph Watch $165.00

13. Movado Swiss Chronograph Bold Verso Gold Ion-Plated Steel Bracelet

BEST DRESS

Most people think that Movado makes just one model of the watch; the iconic dial decorated only with hands and a gold circle at the 12. However, they have an entire line of gleamingly sexy watches that look damn cool wrapped around your wrist. This gold ion-plated steel chronograph, with its bold 44mm dial, is a very nice shiny toy. Let’s talk about what’s under the three-hand hood; it has quartz movement, date and day complications, and also comes with a two-year limited warranty.



Buy: Movado Chronograph Bold Verso Watch $995.00