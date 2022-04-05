ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Biggest, Baddest, Boldest and Best Big Men’s Watches Around

By PJ Gach and Beau Hayhoe
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It seemed like, for a time, when you shopped for the best men’s watches at any budget range or in any style, you came across what you might call a big men’s watch. As in, a bold and visually striking watch with a case diameter 44mm or larger. The style was inescapable and definitely on-trend, not unlike many of the best men’s all-black watches out there right now.

But don’t let the fact that it once was a trend scare you off. There are lots of stylish, big men’s watches on the market right now that deliver on good looks and standout functionality. A big men’s watch, after all, can tell time easily and can work particularly well if you’ve got larger forearms and wrists. If you’re on the hunt and shopping for a new watch , consider an oversized option — seriously.

Naturally, there are lots of reasons to go big (and to get out there, rather than go home) when it comes to the watch on your wrist. Here, we’ve covered the best big men’s watches, and precisely why you need one right now.

Why Go Big With Your Watch

There are many reasons to wear a big men’s watch, and they can range from physiognomy to style. If you have a large wrist, a big men’s watch is more proportionate (and probably more comfortable) than a small men’s watch . Strenuous outdoor activities like long-distance running, diving, climbing and the like mean that you’re in constant motion. A big men’s watch with its large, easily readable face, allows you to quickly tell time without losing speed. Another reason could be that some guys prefer oversized watches. And some guys like a bit of flash on their wrists.

We found big men’s watches in every price range and style. Need a big men’s smartwatch ? We got ‘em. Looking for a big men’s dress watch ? Got it. Need a really big men’s watch for swimming, AKA a diver watch ? Yep, got that and more. Check out our list of the best big men’s watches to buy now.

1. Shinola Runwell 47mm

BEST OVERALL

The thing with wearing a big men’s watch is that, without a doubt, you tend to notice it right away, just by its very nature. Not that that’s a bad thing, but the key to wearing a big men’s watch is that ideally, it’s still subtle enough in terms of design to fit in with the rest of a well-crafted ensemble. For us, the platonic ideal of that type of watch might be this retro-meets-modern Shinola Runwell. It’s a true classic in any season or any setting, with vintage dial design details and a handsome matte gray case finish. The slip-through brown leather strap adds a solid, business casual touch that’s easy to swap out for other straps in your collection. Best of all is the fact that you can wear it to the office or during more laidback weekend-style scenarios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWUZf_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Shinola Runwell 47mm $675.00

2. Panerai Luminor Marina Automatic

BEST LUXURY

Wearing a big men’s watch, as we’ve said before, is a statement in and of itself. Why not really lean into that with one of the most elegant, visually impressive watches on the market, right? Panerai timepieces are legendary for their quality, their distinctive builds and the air of luxury you project (and feel) when wearing one. Sounds nearly too good to be, does it not? It’s well within reach thanks to Panerai’s obsessive attention to detail and quality. The Swiss-made movement boasts a three-day power reserve, providing accurate timekeeping even when this watch isn’t on your wrist. For the price though, we’re nearly certain you’re going to want to wear this iconic watch as often as humanly possible. Plus, the blue dial and the remarkable textured blue leather strap are a match made in heaven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fw47_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Panerai Luminor Marina Automatic $13,900.00

3. Nixon 51-30 Chrono Watch

BEST EVERYDAY

This certainly won’t be the last time you read about a Nixon watch among our favorite picks for the best big men’s watches, and why should it be? After all, the retailer debuted with a focus on sporty watches that can take a beating day in and day out, and the 51-30 might be the most visible and well-known of those models. Renowned for its whopping 51mm case diameter and a water rating down to 30 ATM (hence the name), this is a badass watch that can take on anything from boating to diving and hiking. Of course, once you’re off the summit or back on dry land, it’s an essential watch to wear with casually rugged outfits, like your favorite henley, beat-up leather boots and blue jeans. And if you happen to work in a more laidback office where you can roll up your sleeves and get down to business, consider the iconic 51-30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSCDB_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Nixon 51-30 Chrono Watch $500.00

4. Bulova Precisionist Chronograph

BEST STAINLESS STEEL

Plenty of big watches provide the right sort of bang for your buck: impressive looks, crisp and clean design details and hard-working functionality. There’s perhaps not one timepiece that does it better in terms of bells and whistles than this eye-catching astoundingly cool stainless steel chronograph watch. Yes, Bulova also makes nice leather dress watches beloved by style icons, but the Precisionist is the timepiece to sport if you demand top-notch performance at all times (pun intended). It’s accurate down to 1/1000th of a second, and it also features a continuous sweeping second hand, one of the coolest watch features we’ve seen in some time. The multi-layer black carbon fiber dial is accented with hints of yellow, while the inside of the watch is powered by a proprietary Bulova movement that’s eight times more shock-resistant than standard quartz movements. It’s a watch that’s so well-done, we imagine you won’t be able to get enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33k0nH_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Bulova Precisionist Chronograph $740.00

5. Victorinox Alliance Sport Chronograph

BEST LEATHER STRAP WATCH

Victorinox has been slowly and steadily crafting essential everyday carry picks for decades — perhaps you’ve got a Swiss Army Knife in your EDC currently, in fact. But take time to consider the brand’s impressive array of tough but stylish watches, too. The aptly-named Alliance Sport Chronograph toes the line between being sporty enough for the open road and stylish enough for global travel, which is reason enough alone to pick it up. Throw in the fact that it’s got a tachymeter bezel (used to measure speed traveled over a fixed period of time), plus its triple chronograph functionality, and you’ve got yourself a timepiece packed with so many bells and whistles, it’ll prove tough to leave home without it. Last but certainly not least, it doesn’t hurt that the stainless steel case and dark black dial contrast handsomely with the versatile brown leather strap. It’s like we said: You won’t want to leave home without it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISAHF_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Victorinox Alliance Sport Chrono $495.00

6. Nixon Ripley Watch

BEST FOR ADVENTURES

If you’re in an office during the week and bushwhacking on the weekends, Nixon’s Ripley is your on-and-off trail companion. This digital watch switches its face from “City mode,” to a digital dual chronograph that is also an altimeter and temperature gauge. Likewise, it has a second-time zone and also an alarm clock built in. The only thing it doesn’t do is make coffee. With all that going on, it makes sense for the watch’s dial to be a nicely sized 47mm. And don’t worry about bumping into things, the case is covered in a shock-resistant module, has a stainless steel top plate, and hey, you don’t have to worry about getting it wet as it’s also water-resistant to 100 meters/10 ATM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCbYh_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Nixon Ripley Watch $200.00

7. Kenneth Cole The Wellness Watch

BEST DEAL

The problem with some smartwatches is that the small face makes it hard to read all that important information. Kenneth Cole’s The Wellness watch has a nicely sized 48.6mm case, which makes reading your blood pressure or oxygen levels a breeze. This smartwatch has lots of other functions that include reading body temperature and can record workout results, distances ran, calories burned. Plus, when synced to your phone, it will deliver push notifications for emails, texts and social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZSYB_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Kenneth Cole The Wellness Watch $95.00

8. Citizen Eco-Drive Professional Diver Watch

BEST DIVE WATCH

This black and gold diver watch with its 44mm case is ruggedly good-looking and equally tough. Wear it when diving down 200 meters, and never worry about telling time as the markers and indices are luminous. The bezel rotates, the strap is durable black polyurethane, and there’s a date complication too. This big men’s watch and all Citizen Eco-Drive watches run on light not batteries, which means it’ll run forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqIpO_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Citizen Eco-Drive Professional Diver Watch $281.25

9. Casio Black Resin Strap Watch

RUNNER UP DIVE WATCH

Casio’s dive watch is a big men’s watch that will let you dive down to 100 meters, and that’s pretty deep water. This 50mm diver watch has other cool features like dual time, day and date complications and a quartz movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddJBm_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Casio Black Resin Strap Watch $30.00

10. Swatch Big Bold Planets OOPS! Watch

MOST PERSONALITY

Swatch is known for creating quirky, cool watches, and they’ve just debuted a new collection that exemplifies their sense of fun; the Big Bold Planets collection. The unisex watches come in four colors (blue, orange, green and purple) and each represent an aspect of space travel with a dash of a retro, funky sci-fi sensibility. The orange OOPS! watch has a transparent 47mm case and numerals that looked like they were copied from the Millenium Falcon. This big men’s watch comes with two silicone bands that let you switch the vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WISmA_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Swatch Big Bold Planets OOPS! Watch $145.00

11. MVMT Classic Black Tan

BEST MINIMALIST DESIGN

MVMT (pronounced ‘movement’) has been creating luxurious-looking watches at a decent price point for a few years now. Headquartered in California, the young brand actively courts an equally young audience. This big men’s watch uses its flagship design and ups its game by making the case 45mm, and then linking a tan band to its black face. It’s dressy, it’s sporty and very modern. Wear it to work and anywhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NotQQ_0cNgouLG00


Buy: MVMT Classic Black Tan $98.00

12. Emporio Armani Stainless Steek and Leather Strap Chronograph Watch

BEST DESIGNER

Armani is known for two things: impeccable menswear and owning the red carpet. Doesn’t matter where the red carpet is, most celebs attending are wearing this Italian designer’s creations. This Emporio Armani watch is a smart-looking brand ambassador. Their chronograph measures 46mm and has an elegant black and gold dial, quartz movement, and a date complication at the 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AWrg_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Emporio Armani Chronograph Watch $165.00

13. Movado Swiss Chronograph Bold Verso Gold Ion-Plated Steel Bracelet

BEST DRESS

Most people think that Movado makes just one model of the watch; the iconic dial decorated only with hands and a gold circle at the 12. However, they have an entire line of gleamingly sexy watches that look damn cool wrapped around your wrist. This gold ion-plated steel chronograph, with its bold 44mm dial, is a very nice shiny toy. Let’s talk about what’s under the three-hand hood; it has quartz movement, date and day complications, and also comes with a two-year limited warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JSug_0cNgouLG00


Buy: Movado Chronograph Bold Verso Watch $995.00

Want More From SPY? Check Us Out On Twitter

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 10 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Men’s Cardigans to Buy in Spring 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Anyone who still finds cardigans fusty, rigid or unbearably twee need only look to the best men’s cardigans of the past few seasons. Admittedly, the cardigans that trended a few years ago were thin, conservative sweaters that you might have worn with a simple button-down. But these days, designers have been putting their own unique twists on the style, resulting in wacky animal print sweaters, oversized preppy styles or beefy numbers that can...
APPAREL
KXAN

Best men’s dress watch

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dress watches add style and class while being a valuable piece for telling the time. There are times where a dress watch can be the missing or final piece to an outfit, or it can complement the style you’re wearing. They’re helpful for formal gatherings, business meetings, or when you’re at a simple kickback and you want to add a dash of class to your outfit.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Strap#Black And Gold#Global Travel#Spy Com
27 First News

Best men’s bathrobe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When cool air hits and rapidly chills your body after you step out of the shower or bath, the sensation can be uncomfortable at best, and if your home is chilly during colder months, expect your teeth to start chattering.
APPAREL
Robb Report

This Sleek New 252-Foot Superyacht Has Two Fold-Down Floating Terraces

Click here to read the full article. Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest superyacht concept is a joyful ode to the studio’s home country. Named after the Swedish word for happiness, Lycka has been designed to bring seafarers unbridled bliss on the high seas via tasteful European styling, spacious living quarters and lavish amenities. The 252-footer, which was unveiled at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last week, was penned in partnership with noted German yard Nobiskrug as reported by Superyacht Times. Taking cues from classic Scandinavian design, she has an elegant exterior characterized by a long pointed bow and clean, sleek lines. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home was inspired by a slide viewer to give guests the best views of Tasmania’s coastline

Dolphin Sands Studio is a tiny timber home that uses sustainable minimalism to bring its residents as close to Australia’s Tasmanian shores as possible. Matt Williams Architects is a Tasmania-based architecture firm that specializes in sustainable architecture to bring clients as close to the sandy dunes of Australia’s southern island as possible. One of their latest undertakings finds a 36 square-meter tiny home only yards away from the ocean’s shoreline, positioned safely amongst the dune’s natural vegetation. Designed for a couple of artists, the Dolphin Sands Studio is a timber, triangular dwelling that was built to serve as the couple’s home until their larger residence is finished.
AUSTRALIA
homedit.com

Wood Coffee Table Designs to Define Your Style

A coffee table is an important focal point in any living room space. A wood coffee table in particular is a way to capitalize on the textural interest and timeless appeal of wood for this all-important piece of furniture. Wood is a versatile and durable material and can be created...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $17 Drill Bush Sets Plus $50 Kindles for a Limited Time (Yes, Really)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on heating and cold packs for sore muscles, and a lightning Deal on a set of brush and scrubber attachments for your power drill that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Yesterday we got things...
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy