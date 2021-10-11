CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Women Of The Year Lunch and Awards 2021: Cat Deeley is a vision in red as she joins glamorous Suranne Jones and Tamzin Outhwaite at the returning annual celebration after coronavirus derailed last year's ceremony

By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The red carpet was unfurled for the first time in two years on Monday afternoon as the Women Of The Year Lunch and Awards got underway at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

After a lengthy delay prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, guests were finally able to meet face to face for the annual celebration of extraordinary women across every facet of society.

Familiar TV personalities including Cat Deeley, Suranne Jones, Tamzin Outhwaite and Laura Whitmore were on hand to raise a glass without the hindrance of COVID-19 enforced protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYzXb_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRE5R_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRNhf_0cNgo9Ni00

Leading the way, Cat, 44, caught the eye in a sweeping red dress and peep-toe heels as she made her way inside the Hyde Park venue ahead of the annual event.

The presenter, who raises two children with husband Patrick Kielty, added to her look with a smart black handbag, while deft touches of make-up drew further attention to her naturally pretty features.

Ensuring she claimed her own share of the limelight, Suranne, 43, opted for a form-fitting blue floral dress with peaked shoulders and an ankle length cut as she posed for photos alongside Heba Bevan, winner of the Vodafone's Women of the Year Innovation Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHBx5_0cNgo9Ni00
Stunning: Leading the way, Cat Deeley, 44, caught the eye in a sweeping red dress and peep-toe heels as she made her way inside the Hyde Park venue ahead of the annual event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYuqa_0cNgo9Ni00
Fancy meeting you here! The presenter was clearly delighted to bump into old friend Tamzin Outhwaite on the red carpet at the Hyde Park venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkTFW_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDg8z_0cNgo9Ni00
Stylish: Ensuring she claimed her own share of the limelight, Suranne, 43, opted for a form-fitting blue floral dress with peaked shoulders and an ankle length cut as she posed for a photo alongside Heba Bevan, winner of the Vodafone's Women of the Year Innovation Award

She gave the look a casual flourish by wearing white flatform trainers, while her dark hair was neatly pulled into a conventional ponytail.

Elsewhere Tamzin Outhwaite, 50, looked stunning in a semi-sheer white dress with intricate lace detailing as she greeted onlookers ahead of this year's lunch.

Making her way onto the red carpet, the former EastEnders actress looked delighted as she crossed paths with old friend Cat, with pair warmly embracing before making their way into venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjVqM_0cNgo9Ni00
Looking good: Tamzin Outhwaite looked stunning in a semi-sheer white dress with intricate lace detailing as she greeted onlookers ahead of this year's lunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5GUO_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Paar_0cNgo9Ni00
Say cheese: Tamzin and close friend Cat beamed as thy posed for photos at the annual event on Monday afternoon 

Laura Whitmore also added a touch of glamour to proceedings, with the Love Island presenter opting for a smart check two-piece suit and chunky black boots.

She was joined by TV veteran Lorraine Kelly, whose on-trend tan jumpsuit proved to be a red carpet highlight as she mingled with guests.

The presenter, 61, added to her look with a pair of leopard print heels, while make-up selected from a soft colour palette complimented her instantly recognisable features.

Meanwhile Sue Perkins apparently missed the glamorous memo, with the presenter, 52, attending the event in a branded T-shirt, skinny jeans and Nike high-top trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6tbf_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197ObP_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7AkD_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT39V_0cNgo9Ni00
Well done: (L-R) Tully Kearney, Laura Sugar, Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, Lauren Steadman and Lauren Rowles attend the Women of the Year Lunch & Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvSp3_0cNgo9Ni00
 In attendance: Former EastEnders actress Tracey-Ann Oberman (L) and author Kathy Lette (R) posed for photos on the red carpet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMzZM_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFN38_0cNgo9Ni00
Special day: Sue Perkins greets award winner Kylie Grimes at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Monday afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcxhA_0cNgo9Ni00
Inspirational women: (L-R) Presenter Anneka Rice, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and actress and disability activist Melissa Johns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yToGu_0cNgo9Ni00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103mtv_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209h21_0cNgo9Ni00
Three's company: (L-R) Jo Baring, Kathy Lette and and Katrin McMillan pose for a photo at Monday's event 

Women of the Year were hosting their 67th annual event to recognise and celebrate 400 women from across the UK who have achieved remarkable things over the course of a year further complicated by the pandemic.

The event champions women from all walks of life and each guest is nominated by a member of the Women of the Year Council in recognition of her personal achievement or inspiration, resulting in their attendance as a ‘Woman of the Year’.

Monday's presentation was hosted by Sue Perkins, with awards presented by Lorraine Kelly Suranne Jones, and Cat Deeley.

Other high profile figures in attendance included Sharon Horgan, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Baroness Floella Benjamin, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Tracey Ann Oberman, Charity Wakefield, and Anneka Rice.

Dame Esther Rantzen, a long-time activist and founder of Childline and The Silver Line, received the Women of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNt9p_0cNgo9Ni00
Let's look through the round window: Former Play School presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin caught the eye in a hot pink trouser suit at the annual event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVm9g_0cNgo9Ni00
Incoming: (L-R) Dame Esther Rantzen, paralympian Lauren Steadman and actress Dame Maureen Lipman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlZb0_0cNgo9Ni00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fq5OH_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ppp7D_0cNgo9Ni00
All mine: British para-athlete Kylie Grimes poses with her award following Monday's ceremony 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utf5P_0cNgo9Ni00
Guests: (L-R) Businesswoman Rav Bumbra, broadcaster Emma Barnett and art historian Jo Baring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng6fr_0cNgo9Ni00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hheBS_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zUq2_0cNgo9Ni00
Side by side: Mursal Hedayat and Lisa Francis attend the Women of the Year Lunch & Awards on Monday afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcxYL_0cNgo9Ni00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZiT5_0cNgo9Ni00
Yay: Suranne Jones looked chic as she spoke at the glitzy event alongside Lorraine Kelly

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Suranne Jones and Vigil co-star reunite for Celebrity Gogglebox

The latest Celebrity Gogglebox line-up is shaping up to be one of the best yet! It's been announced that Vigil stars Suranne Jones and Adam James will be taking part in the Channel 4 show on Friday 15 October. The two actors, who have been close friends for years, having...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Deeley
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Patrick Kielty
Person
Tamzin Outhwaite
Person
Laura Whitmore
Person
Suranne Jones
Person
Sue Perkins
Person
Victoria Coren Mitchell
Person
Anneka Rice
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Esther Rantzen
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Adele Is Finally Giving Us the Full Reveal of Her New Look in These Stunning 'Vogue' Covers

Adele is officially back — and what better way to make her grand return than with not one, but two historic Vogue covers showcasing the singer’s new era in full? For the first time in Vogue‘s over-100 years running, the same star will cover both American Vogue and British Vogue for November 2021, and that star is London-born Adele, taking her first interviews in five years to break the silence on her new album, new look, new boyfriend Rich Paul, and more. With the release of a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me,” Adele finally confirmed what we’ve long been waiting for: new music, soon a full...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Lancaster Hotel#Vodafone
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

Oh My God, Dakota Johnson!

I have made absolutely no secret of my love for Dakota Johnson and her style on this website over the years, in a way that I personally think is fine and completely normal. And you would think that, by now, I might have some kind of immunity to seeing a particularly strong red carpet look from the actor by now. But, after seeing what she wore to the New York Film Festival on Wednesday night, I can attest that this is emphatically not the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Regina King Is Bolder Than Ever in Versace Boy Shorts & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Regina King showed off a bolder side to her style as she promoted her new film, “The Harder They Fall,” this week. The leading actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut one of her edgiest looks to date during a press event, modeling a full Versace ensemble for the occasion. The outfit started off casually in a black turtleneck sweater and a printed coat but took a dramatic turn with the addition of mini boy shorts from the Italian luxury house. The same linear monogram pattern from King’s jacket and bottoms was repeated once more in a final statement piece: thigh-high...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

​Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo With Her Daughter In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re Everything To Me’

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing up so fast! The actress posted a rare picture with her mini-me in honor of her 14th birthday. Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, paid tribute to her mini-me’s 14th birthday on September 21 with a heartfelt message accompanied by a rare photo of the two on Instagram. “My precious girl, you are everything to me,” she began.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Princess Charlotte, Prince George ‘very upset’ after missing this, Kate Middleton says

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were upset that they couldn’t join their parents in an engagement with Sir David Attenborough. Princess Charlotte and Prince George were brought up by their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to be pro-animal and pro-environment. At their age, both royals are already aware of their surroundings because their parents also let them enjoy the outdoors.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Dakota Johnson Wore a Silk Dress with a Nearly Butt-Baring Slit

From sheer Gucci corsets to blazers and pinstripe trousers, Dakota Johnson has been traipsing all over New York City to promote her new movie The Lost Daughter in the chicest of outfits — each look different than the next. And her latest one didn't disappoint. On Thursday, The Fifty Shades...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

248K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy