Women Of The Year Lunch and Awards 2021: Cat Deeley is a vision in red as she joins glamorous Suranne Jones and Tamzin Outhwaite at the returning annual celebration after coronavirus derailed last year's ceremony

The red carpet was unfurled for the first time in two years on Monday afternoon as the Women Of The Year Lunch and Awards got underway at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

After a lengthy delay prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, guests were finally able to meet face to face for the annual celebration of extraordinary women across every facet of society.

Familiar TV personalities including Cat Deeley, Suranne Jones, Tamzin Outhwaite and Laura Whitmore were on hand to raise a glass without the hindrance of COVID-19 enforced protocols.

Leading the way, Cat, 44, caught the eye in a sweeping red dress and peep-toe heels as she made her way inside the Hyde Park venue ahead of the annual event.

The presenter, who raises two children with husband Patrick Kielty, added to her look with a smart black handbag, while deft touches of make-up drew further attention to her naturally pretty features.

Ensuring she claimed her own share of the limelight, Suranne, 43, opted for a form-fitting blue floral dress with peaked shoulders and an ankle length cut as she posed for photos alongside Heba Bevan, winner of the Vodafone's Women of the Year Innovation Award.

She gave the look a casual flourish by wearing white flatform trainers, while her dark hair was neatly pulled into a conventional ponytail.

Elsewhere Tamzin Outhwaite, 50, looked stunning in a semi-sheer white dress with intricate lace detailing as she greeted onlookers ahead of this year's lunch.

Making her way onto the red carpet, the former EastEnders actress looked delighted as she crossed paths with old friend Cat, with pair warmly embracing before making their way into venue.

Laura Whitmore also added a touch of glamour to proceedings, with the Love Island presenter opting for a smart check two-piece suit and chunky black boots.

She was joined by TV veteran Lorraine Kelly, whose on-trend tan jumpsuit proved to be a red carpet highlight as she mingled with guests.

The presenter, 61, added to her look with a pair of leopard print heels, while make-up selected from a soft colour palette complimented her instantly recognisable features.

Meanwhile Sue Perkins apparently missed the glamorous memo, with the presenter, 52, attending the event in a branded T-shirt, skinny jeans and Nike high-top trainers.

Women of the Year were hosting their 67th annual event to recognise and celebrate 400 women from across the UK who have achieved remarkable things over the course of a year further complicated by the pandemic.

The event champions women from all walks of life and each guest is nominated by a member of the Women of the Year Council in recognition of her personal achievement or inspiration, resulting in their attendance as a ‘Woman of the Year’.

Monday's presentation was hosted by Sue Perkins, with awards presented by Lorraine Kelly Suranne Jones, and Cat Deeley.

Other high profile figures in attendance included Sharon Horgan, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Baroness Floella Benjamin, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Tracey Ann Oberman, Charity Wakefield, and Anneka Rice.

Dame Esther Rantzen, a long-time activist and founder of Childline and The Silver Line, received the Women of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award 2021.

