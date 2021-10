The speed of the cybersecurity evolution is exciting yet intimidating at the same time. Cybersecurity will not stay the same and its rate of evolution has increased. We’ve seen many cybersecurity technological developments in recent years, and each one can be outdated fairly quickly. With this speed of evolution, there’s always something new to learn or discover and I’m always impressed by the innovative ways a problem can be solved. Take authentication as an example, it started with passwords and has now evolved to behavioral technology.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO