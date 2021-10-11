CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro effectively recovering

Cover picture for the articleEarly in a week, the major currency pair is growing; the asset is trading at 1.1585 and may gain even more weight. The “greenback” dropped a bit after the USA reported on its labour market for September. For example, the Unemployment Rate fell to 4.8% in September after being 5.2% in August – and that’s great news. The Average Hourly Earnings added 0.6% m/m after expanding by 0.4% m/m the month before.

