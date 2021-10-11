Euro effectively recovering

Overview: A weak close in US equity trading yesterday and the widening of China's "cultural revolution" for a two-month investigation of the financial sector stopped a three-day advance in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. China, South Korea, and Taiwan saw more than a 1% decline in their major indices. All the major indices weakened. South Korea's Kospi fell to a new marginal low for the year and took the won with it. The Dow Jones Stoxx 600 in Europe is off around 0.2%, and US indices have recouped their earlier losses after yesterday's poor close. The bond market is quiet, leaving the US 10-year yield a little above 1.60%. European yields are softer after, setting new three-month highs. The dollar is slightly lower against most of the major currencies. Emerging market currencies are mixed. The Turkish lira is at new record lows. Thailand is a standout with a 1.3% gain. The easing of the quarantine and resumption of tourism helped lift the baht to a two-week high. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is trying to snap a six-session drop. Before today, it has risen only twice since the FOMC meeting concluded on September 22. Crude oil is firm, but both Brent and WTI are consolidating below yesterday's lows. Natgas is trading lower for the third consecutive session, while coal rose to a new record high in China. Iron ore extended its rally for the fifth session while copper is snapping a three-day advance. A base in gold near $1750 is holding. Ahead of a report from the US Department of Agriculture, core and soy have edged lower.

