Fall Guys Could Try to Revive a Scrapped Idea Because of Squid Game

By Jared Moore
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Guys, the platform battle royale game developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital, may try to revive a scrapped level concept due to the popularity of Squid Game. During an interview with Techradar, lead game designer Joe Walsh spoke about the difficulty the team faces in coming up...

