Report: Caoimhin Kelleher Talks About His Liverpool Ambitions, Alisson And 'Octopus' Nickname

By Neil Conner
 4 days ago

Speaking to the official LFC magazine recently, Caoimhin Kelleher opened up on his new nickname, what he wants to achieve at Liverpool, competition with Alisson and the progress of youngster Marcelo Pitaluga.

Kelleher On His 'Octopus' Nickname

As reported on Liverpool's official website, the Irish shot stopper was asked about the 'Octopus' nickname given to him by James Milner after impressing in a training session.

“It was quite a compliment, but the senior players are quite complimentary here,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kF9x6_0cNgkGKi00
Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

“They’ll let you know if you’re doing well and that’s good because it boosts your confidence as well when you hear players of their stature giving you praise.”

Kelleher on Ambitions

Kelleher went on to talk about what he and the club are looking to do moving forward.

“We just want to be as competitive as we can.”

“A club like us, a team like us, we want to be challenging for the Premier League, the Champions League and everything we can."

“I just want to push Alisson as far as I can in training every day and to learn as much as I can as well. When I get opportunities to play I want to do the best I can and just keep performing well.”

Kelleher on Marcelo Pitaluga

“It’s been really good to train with him,”

“He’s been here nearly a year now so we know him quite well, but he had an injury so it was great to see him back in pre-season."

“He’s been doing really well, pushing on, and I think all the goalkeepers are quite close as a group. We train really well together and it’s a good group to be part of.”

LFCTR Verdict

Kelleher has proved to be more than able deputy to Alisson when called upon.

He was impressive in saving a penalty in the Carabao Cup win at Norwich and will be thrust into action again on Saturday when Liverpool face Watford at Vicarage Road as the Premier League resumes.

The absence of Alisson who will be returning late from International duty will give the young Irishman another opportunity to prove that he is exactly what Liverpool need to push their Brazilian and compete for a first team spot.

Report: 'Ibou Is Settling In Good' - Liverpool's Joel Matip Talks Ibrahima Konate

When Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer for over £30million, it was unclear what this meant for the future of Joel Matip. Fast forward a few weeks however and Matip has re-formed his central defensive partnership with Dutch colossus Virgil van Dijk and appears to be the Jurgen Klopp's favoured partner for the £75million defender.
PREMIER LEAGUE
