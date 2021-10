Harris Hill are delighted to be partnering up with this educational charity who are looking for a New Partnerships Manager. They need someone who has got a great new business background within corporate fundraising (even if it is just supporting the team in bringing in 5/6 figures). You will be working closely with the Head of Partnerships and Philanthropy in building up a potential new portfolio of corporate partnerships with some trusts and foundations too. Strong relationships skills, a passion for fundraising and the creativity needed to develop compelling propositions will enable you to thrive in this role.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO