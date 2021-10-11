Full Baseball Monday, ALDS Highlights, Lost in the Ivy, Old Friends and Memories, and Other Cubs Bullets

Today’s installment of stuck-in-my-head is the instrumental ending from ‘Layla’ because I watched ‘Goodfellas’ …. • It’s easy (and correct!) to say, generally, that the Collective Bargaining Agreement is going to hold up the offseason for a lot of teams and players. But it’s still useful to have periodic examples of what we mean. A great one developed over the past couple days surrounding the conversation about Anthony Rizzo maybe finding only very short-term offers out there in free agency, and thus whether the Cubs should try to slide back into that relationship. Rizzo, of course, is a first baseman. One of the best with the glove. On any team where he signs, he will be playing first base. For the Cubs, though, while it’s not the case that they would necessarily want to bet on Frank Schwindel definitely being better than Rizzo in 2022, it is probably the case that they wouldn’t want to PAY TOP DOLLAR to Rizzo to replace Schwindel and send him to the bench. If first base were the ONLY available consideration, the Cubs might very understandably prefer to go with Schwindel, and then take that $15 to $20 million saved at the position and spend it on a good starting pitcher. That’s likely a better overall value for the Cubs than Rizzo at first, Schwindel on the bench, and a league-minimum replacement-level starter in the rotation.

