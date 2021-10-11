CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Baseball Monday, ALDS Highlights, Lost in the Ivy, Old Friends and Memories, and Other Cubs Bullets

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonna watch me some horror flicks this month because Halloween, but I can’t decide if I should go with modern ones I haven’t seen (I am very timid … ), or classics that I’ve already seen and know I enjoy. ‘The Exorcist’ is still so freaking good, and so scary. For the record.

calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
FanSided

Being a Chicago Cubs fan has come full circle this season

October 2011. The Chicago Cubs have just finished their season with a 71-91 record, missing the postseason by a country mile. Nothing new on the North Side as the “Lovable Losers” once again…lost. There was hope for Cubs fans, though, when they announced that Theo Epstein, the man who broke the Curse of the Bambino in Boston, was hired to be Chicago’s new President of Baseball Operations. There was a long road ahead.
MLB
bleachernation.com

The Surprising Corners of the Infield, the Very Nice Debuts, Happ, Muncy, Roster, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Chicago Cubs season – one marked by disappointments and unexpected change – wrapped just before our server wound up dealing with some disappointing issues and unexpected change. Gotta love that synchronicity! NOT! That is to say, if you notice any site problems today (pages won’t load, parts of pages don’t load, things look wrong, it won’t connect via HTTPS, it won’t automatically add the ‘www’, etc.), please let me know. We’ve had to completely update how folks are connecting to our server, and I expect a lot of hiccups in the process. One tip for those of you who have the site bookmarked: update your bookmark to the full, formal, official address thingy: “https://www.bleachernation.com”. Sorry/thanks.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Steele’s Best Start, Alcantara and Bote, Caring for Minor Leaguers, and Other Cubs Bullets

The useless, detestable, never-root-for-them-again Twins decided to blow their game late against the Tigers, thus keeping the Cubs’ only remaining meaningful Magic Number at one. The Cubs have to lose at least one more game (against the Cardinals), or the Twins have to win at least one more game (against the Royals) for the Cubs to clinch the seven. Truly, I hate the Twins for not giving me a completely clear weekend where I can root for a Cubs sweep with no cognitive dissonance! I will never forgive you!!!
MLB
bleachernation.com

The End is Nigh, Happ’s Blast, Cubs Records, NL Hirings and Firings, and Other Cubs Bullets

The final day of the regular season is here (well, barring some added chaos). For the Chicago Cubs, that means the end of the 2021 line, from freezing cold open to COVID outbreak conclusion and every ugly, beautiful, exasperating, fun thing that came in between. More soon-ish on the season that was. Might take a minute to unpack. Until then, beat the dang Cardinals today.
MLB
bleachernation.com

What Needs to Go Right for the Cubs, the Poor Blue Jays, Postseason Broadcasts, and Other Cubs Bullets

The massive outage that took down Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp yesterday was – by pure coincidence – triggered by the very same type of issue BN was dealing with yesterday morning, as mentioned atop the Bullets. The key difference, I suppose, is I was having to mess with our DNS servers on purpose because of other issues, whereas Facebook apparently took its own down by accident.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Abbott and Castillo, Alzolay’s Dominance, Ortega’s Robbery, the Padres’ Fall, and Other Cubs Bullets

I had been waiting for – deeply anticipating – ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ for a very, very long time. Maybe that was part of the reason it underwhelmed me, or maybe it’s because I simply wanted a different story than the one we got. There were some good bits, for sure, and the stuff about how James Gandolfini’s kid plays a young Tony Soprano incredibly well is totally true. But I just felt like, as a movie, the thing wound up an unfocused mess. Too many disparate threads in too short of a time. Either it needed to be tightened up considerably, or it needed to be a limited series. Again, plenty to like if you were a ‘Sopranos’ nut, but just not quite its own great thing.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Two of the Sixteen Worst Hitters in Baseball This Year Were on the Cubs

The predicate for this post isn’t much more than me being curious about who the worst hitters in baseball were this year. I just wanted to see the list, consider what happened, and, of course, see where any Cubs fell. I set the minimum plate appearance threshold to 300, which...
MLB
bleachernation.com

How the DH Conversation Impacts the Early Offseason, NLDS Highlights, Brewers Trades, and Other Cubs Bullets

Today’s installment of stuck-in-my-head is the instrumental ending from ‘Layla’ because I watched ‘Goodfellas’ …. • It’s easy (and correct!) to say, generally, that the Collective Bargaining Agreement is going to hold up the offseason for a lot of teams and players. But it’s still useful to have periodic examples of what we mean. A great one developed over the past couple days surrounding the conversation about Anthony Rizzo maybe finding only very short-term offers out there in free agency, and thus whether the Cubs should try to slide back into that relationship. Rizzo, of course, is a first baseman. One of the best with the glove. On any team where he signs, he will be playing first base. For the Cubs, though, while it’s not the case that they would necessarily want to bet on Frank Schwindel definitely being better than Rizzo in 2022, it is probably the case that they wouldn’t want to PAY TOP DOLLAR to Rizzo to replace Schwindel and send him to the bench. If first base were the ONLY available consideration, the Cubs might very understandably prefer to go with Schwindel, and then take that $15 to $20 million saved at the position and spend it on a good starting pitcher. That’s likely a better overall value for the Cubs than Rizzo at first, Schwindel on the bench, and a league-minimum replacement-level starter in the rotation.
NFL
bleachernation.com

If You Want to Dream on Carlos Correa Signing With the Cubs …

This year’s free agent class is fairly well-loaded overall, and it is particularly heralded for the crop of shortstops hitting the market. Within that crop, of course, is the top overall free agent on the market, Carlos Correa. Once he wraps up his year with the Houston Astros, Correa will receive and reject a Qualifying Offer, and then it’ll be off to the races.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cubs Prospect Notes: DSL Prospects of the Year, Ramirez and PCA at Instructs, Little, Gray, Bain, More

The tabs had built up on me, so I have just a whole bunch of stray Cubs prospects bits to chuck at you today …. ⇒ In tandem with the announcement of the Cubs’ prospects of the year – Brennen Davis and D.J. Herz – the Cubs also announced prospects of the year, specifically, from the Dominican Summer League. It’s something new, and done presumably because it’s just such a different experience than being stateside. From the Cubs announcement:
MLB

