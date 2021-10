HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers recently picked up a pair of wins as they head towards the end of the 2021 regular season as they beat Scott by a score of 3-1 and defeated Logan 6-3. In the win 3-1 over the Lady Skyhawks on Oct. 2, head coach Dallas Plumley’s club was led in scoring on the day by senior Cadence Adkins as she scored two goals while junior Jenna Gue scored the other goal for LCHS.