Beyond Bias

By Dr. Sandro Galea
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. The 1999 film, The Matrix, is about a man who discovers the world as we know it is actually an elaborate simulation created by intelligent machines who use it to control humanity in the “real” world—a dystopian future where the machines have taken over. In the decades since its release, the premise of the film has become an established metaphor for realizing that the world as it is can sometimes be radically at odds with the world as we perceive it. As one close-to-home example of this, I can recall the moment when I realized that health is more than doctors and medicines; that health is, in fact, an emergent property of the world around us, and that working to improve health means working to improve the context in which we live, and that it is that world that we should be focusing on to improve health.

Related
psychologytoday.com

Seeing Past Our Individualistic Biases

Individualistic bias, positional bias, and sunk cost bias may jade discussions regarding the topic of health. Mental health is subject to the same socioeconomic forces that create disparities in physical health. In a recent study, researchers found that socioeconomic context profoundly shapes vulnerability to poor mental health. Much of my...
MENTAL HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Eliminating AI Bias

Identifying AI Bias and knowing how to prevent it from occurring within the AI/ML pipeline. The primary purpose of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to reduce manual labour by using a machine’s ability to scan large amounts of data to detect underlying patterns and anomalies in order to save time and raise efficiency. However, AI algorithms are not immune to bias. AI Bias has presented itself in several forms, with some examples highlighted below:
COMPUTERS
umn.edu

Spotify is Powerful. Is it Biased?

Spotify is both a popular and influential player in the music industry. Does its power come with bias? After reviewing Spotify’s New Music Friday playlists, University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management researchers found that, if anything, Spotify uses its platform to promote the underdog. Recently published in the International...
MUSIC
waldenu.edu

Building Empathy to Combat Implicit Bias

Dr. Marvin Whitfield worked in law enforcement in Alabama for 27 years. It was a career where he could be on the front lines and make a difference. As a police officer, he was deeply proud of being able to help members of his community. When Dr. Whitfield became a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Simone Biles
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
@JohnLocke

Biden Threatens the Constitution

Charles Cooke of National Review Online labels our current president a threat to the U.S. Constitution. As president, Joe Biden is who he was as a candidate, and who he was as a vice president, and who he was as a U.S. senator before that. He’s a fraud. President Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POPSUGAR

I Met With Vice President Harris, and She Promised to Protect My Undocumented Family

For my mom, my safety and my future have always felt more valuable than her own. She has often told me that if I were to become a US citizen that will be enough for her, even if it means she remains undocumented. All the nights spent worrying about my future and about whether she made the right choice to seek a better life for our family here would feel lighter knowing that, at the very least, her child could live a stable life as a citizen.
IMMIGRATION
fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

Nets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...
NBA
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
